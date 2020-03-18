'It's not true'! Oprah Winfrey denies she was arrested for sex trafficking

American media mogul Oprah Winfrey has dismissed allegations that she was arrested for sex trafficking as “untrue”.

This comes after rumours began circulating on social media claiming the former talk show host had been raided and arrested for alleged sex trafficking.

According to the viral post on Twitter, convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein agreed to give testimony against the likes of Winfrey, Tom Hanks, Joe Biden, Ellen DeGeneres, Steven Spielberg and John Travolta in exchange for a reduced sentence.

The post went viral, with many users sharing their thoughts on the allegations.

Soon after, Winfrey took to Twitter to deny the allegations and reassure fans that she was at home, self-distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.