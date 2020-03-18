'It's not true'! Oprah Winfrey denies she was arrested for sex trafficking
The media mogul has taken to social media to pour cold water on the claims made in a viral post
American media mogul Oprah Winfrey has dismissed allegations that she was arrested for sex trafficking as “untrue”.
This comes after rumours began circulating on social media claiming the former talk show host had been raided and arrested for alleged sex trafficking.
According to the viral post on Twitter, convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein agreed to give testimony against the likes of Winfrey, Tom Hanks, Joe Biden, Ellen DeGeneres, Steven Spielberg and John Travolta in exchange for a reduced sentence.
The post went viral, with many users sharing their thoughts on the allegations.
Soon after, Winfrey took to Twitter to deny the allegations and reassure fans that she was at home, self-distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.🙏🏾— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 18, 2020
The post had a mixed reaction from Tweeps, with some labelling the allegations as “bizarre” and others commenting on the possibility, in light of issues facing the world at the moment.
We live in such bizarre times that Oprah just had to post a tweet at two in the morning to prove she hasn’t been arrested. https://t.co/Gn5P3eEDba— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 18, 2020
Even if the Oprah scandal is fake, I wouldn’t even be surprised if it was real because of everything that’s been going on in 2020 #OprahWinfrey pic.twitter.com/7kEhNZ4950— marie✨ (@tasmariee) March 18, 2020
So Oprah Winfrey has been arrested for sex trafficking.— Mwangi Main Man🇰🇪🇰🇪💭 (@elias_242) March 18, 2020
My life has been a lie🏃♂️#opraharrested pic.twitter.com/Jl6ISMAIwB
*sees #Oprah trending*— Jen Kempe (@JKMemeQueen) March 18, 2020
Oh no, she must have coronavirus!
*reads why she's trending* pic.twitter.com/KO4uzoyDcE