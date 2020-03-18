TshisaLIVE

'It's not true'! Oprah Winfrey denies she was arrested for sex trafficking

The media mogul has taken to social media to pour cold water on the claims made in a viral post

18 March 2020 - 09:24 By Staff Reporter
Rumours began circulating on social media claiming Oprah Winfrey had been arrested for alleged sex trafficking.
Rumours began circulating on social media claiming Oprah Winfrey had been arrested for alleged sex trafficking.
Image: Reuters

American media mogul Oprah Winfrey has dismissed allegations that she was arrested for sex trafficking as “untrue”.

This comes after rumours began circulating on social media claiming the former talk show host had been raided and arrested for alleged sex trafficking.

According to the viral post on Twitter, convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein agreed to give  testimony against the likes of Winfrey, Tom Hanks, Joe Biden, Ellen DeGeneres, Steven Spielberg and John Travolta in exchange for a reduced sentence. 

The post went viral, with many users sharing their thoughts on the allegations.

Soon after, Winfrey took to Twitter to deny the allegations and reassure fans that she was at home, self-distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The post had a mixed reaction from Tweeps, with some labelling the allegations as “bizarre” and others commenting on the possibility, in light of issues facing the world at the moment.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Fake news alert! Keri Hilson slammed for baseless 'Africa coronavirus theory'

"Keri Hilson out here spreading conspiracy theories that coronavirus is a result of 5G networks"
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

American comedian Steve Harvey dragged for Africa's 'jungles' comment

'It's strange that the joke and sarcasm about Africa is coming from an African American'
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Internet comes for Gayle King over 'insensitive' Kobe Bryant legacy questions

Folks feel like Gayle TRIED IT this time...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Ayanda Borotho pays moving tribute to veteran Menzi Ngubane TshisaLIVE
  2. IN PICS | From a 'coronavirus gas mask' to a fake baby bump: All the looks from ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter in battle mode over Minnie vs Bonang comparisons at #DSTVMVCA TshisaLIVE
  4. Nomzamo Mbatha pays tribute to on-set 'Isibaya' husband, Sdumo Mtshali TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | DJ Black Coffee pulls a Jay Z & Diddy move with exclusive luncheon TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Group dancing & balcony workouts: How people are killing the Covid-19 blues
Ministers draw up game plans to fight Covid-19
X