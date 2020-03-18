Redi Tlhabi slams tweep for comparing the privacy rights of HIV & Covid-19 victims
This comes after Gauteng health officials had to obtain a court order to compel a family to be quarantined
Former broadcaster Redi Tlhabi came out strongly to disagree with a social media user who insisted that a couple who refused to be quarantined until a court forced them to shouldn't have been reported on by the media or had their names published.
The debate started after TimesLIVE reported that a family of three's refusal to be quarantined resulted in the Gauteng health department turning to the courts to intervene on Tuesday.
Spokesperson Kwara Kenana said the mother and daughter tested positive on Monday but the husband refused to be tested and left hospital without swabs being taken. They also refused to be quarantined.
“Morons! Who the hell are these people!!!???? I trust that a great journalist is on their tail. From a journalism point of view, reporting on them is in the national interest. You can easily justify naming them on that basis so that the public knows that they must be avoided?” Redi tweeted.
However, the tweep, who goes by Twitter handle @alexcomninos, felt publicising their names would be equal to “stigmatising” or “criminalising” them for having the virus. He said if HIV victims were not named neither should those with Covid-19.
That's when Redi unleashed some education on him.
"(You are) comparing the incomparable. The difference is: 1) they refused to protect others, by escaping from the hospital, thereby posing a danger to others. 2) HIV is not transmitted by proximity. 3) Naming them is not to cause panic but to secure the rights of those who had contact with them.”
For Redi, the couple's refusal to be quarantined took the matter out of the realm of “privacy” and made it a “public issue”.
“Lastly, they are not “stigmatised for having a virus!!!! They're named for escaping from a health-care facility and endangering other lives. It's fascinating how this crucial fact is irrelevant in your analysis,” she said.
The pair went back and forth for hours until Redi, after explaining why Covid-19 patients could be named, concluded that it was perhaps better for the media not to name them for the sake of the minor involved.
Read the full thread below:
I have seen no country publish the names of infected people. No need to stigmatise or ciminalise people for having a virus. Did not help with HIV, won't help with Corona.— Alex Comninos (@alexcomninos) March 17, 2020
Comparing the incomparable. The difference:1) they refused to protect others, by ESCAPING from hospital, thereby posing a danger to others. 2) HIV is not transmitted by proximity. 3)Naming them is not to cause panic but to secure the rights of those who had contact with them. https://t.co/Gp577JEJ2q— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) March 17, 2020
Have you seen any country where those infected chose to escape from hospital? So many pertinent and relevant factors that you are choosing to ignore. Factors that make this case distinct from those you are using as comparison https://t.co/Gp577JEJ2q— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) March 17, 2020
The refusal to be quarantined, the act of going out into the public, despite full knowledge of positive test, takes this out of the realm of privacy and makes this a public issue. Do you think the parents of kids who've interacted with this family have a right to know?— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) March 17, 2020
Lastly, they are not "stigmatized for having a virus!!!!"😳😳😢. They are named for ESCAPING from healthcare facility and endangering other lives. It's fascinating how this crucial fact is irrelevant in your analysis. https://t.co/Gp577JEJ2q— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) March 17, 2020
Now you are being woefully obtuse. I repeat...HIV does not pose a danger to the person sitting next to you!!!!!!!!!! It does not require social distancing!!!!!! This does!!! Good night. Think this through and sleep tight https://t.co/ixpREiF87O— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) March 17, 2020
NO👏RIGHT👏IS👏ABSOLUTE 👏. RIGHTS👏ARE👏ALWAYS👏WEIGHED👏AND👏BALANCED👏AGAINST👏THE👏OTHER👏. THE👏RIGHTS👏OF👏THE👏PUBLIC👏ARE👏NOT👏IRRELEVANT. PS...are you a researcher for real or it's just satire?😳 https://t.co/X4aj6axi6K— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) March 17, 2020
Sure...government has all that information on all who were in contact with them; names...telephone numbers and addresses. Your naivety is endearing. PS...you could have nailed your argument by simply stating that they cannot be named because there's a minor involved. 🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️ https://t.co/fVrRYN6JRd— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) March 17, 2020