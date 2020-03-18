Social media reacts to 'fake report' about Oprah Winfrey being arrested for sex trafficking
Social media was set ablaze on Wednesday morning after a false story about media mogul Oprah Winfrey being arrested for sex trafficking went viral.
As her named topped the global Twitter trends list, Oprah issued a statement slamming the “fake” rumour.
“Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody,” she tweeted.
The fake story claimed that convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein apparently made a deal to testify against hundreds of top Hollywood celebrities about their alleged involvement in the drug business, paedophilia and child trafficking. The list included Oprah.
Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.🙏🏾— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 18, 2020
Twitter users didn't even question the credibility of the report and just started circulating it on the social media platform.
While some users tweeted to support Oprah, telling her they never believed the false story, others were just there for the memes.
Here are some reactions to Oprah's tweet.
Trolls + bots began this disgusting rumor. Mean-spirited minds kept it going. #Oprah has worked for decades on behalf of others. Given hundreds of millions to individuals + causes in need. Shared her own abuse as a child to help folks heal. Shame on all who participated in this. https://t.co/iavMEmtLe7— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 18, 2020
Oprah Winfrey after seeing why she’s trending on Twitter #OprahWinfrey pic.twitter.com/zuGnVcAis4— resmyhustle (@ResMyHustle) March 18, 2020
We live in such bizarre times that Oprah just had to post a tweet at two in the morning to prove she hasn’t been arrested. https://t.co/Gn5P3eEDba— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 18, 2020
The staggering amount of people believing a 100% fake story about Oprah doesn’t make me feel good about the chances of society continuing— andy lassner (@andylassner) March 18, 2020
