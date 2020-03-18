TshisaLIVE

Social media reacts to 'fake report' about Oprah Winfrey being arrested for sex trafficking

18 March 2020 - 10:08 By Chrizelda Kekana
Oprah Winfrey had to set the record straight after a false report about her being arrested went viral. File Photo.
Social media was set ablaze on Wednesday morning after a false story about media mogul Oprah Winfrey being arrested for sex trafficking went viral.

As her named topped the global Twitter trends list, Oprah issued a statement slamming the “fake” rumour. 

“Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody,” she tweeted. 

The fake story claimed that convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein apparently made a deal to testify against hundreds of top Hollywood celebrities about their alleged involvement in the drug business, paedophilia and child trafficking. The list included Oprah. 

Twitter users didn't even question the credibility of the report and just started circulating it on the social media platform. 

While some users tweeted to support Oprah, telling her they never believed the false story, others were just there for the memes.

Here are some reactions to Oprah's tweet.

