WATCH | LOL! Trevor Noah takes the L in quarantine unity attempt
Trevor Noah's attempt to create unity during coronavirus quarantine has failed dismally.
The South African comedian had fans in stitches on Tuesday when he shared a hilarious skit of himself trying to sing from a balcony in New York. It didn't go to plan.
The Daily Show host attempted to follow the example of a quarantined group of people in Italy who've been flocking to their balconies to make music together.
Sadly for Trevor, he didn't manage to create a heartwarming moment like the Italians did.
Taking to his balcony, Trevor sang Disney's Aladdin theme song, A Whole New World.
Before he could finish, a man furiously screamed, “Shut the f*ck up!”.
Nothing can break the human spirit. Except that guy. That kinda hurt. Will try again tomorrow. #AwholeNewSong pic.twitter.com/KNtvadzXDw— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 17, 2020
In light of the coronavirus outbreak, Trevor has put his The Daily Show and stand-up comedy tour, Loud and Clear, on hold.
“In support of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) effort to inform and help individual communities slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus, I will be postponing all tour dates for the next month,” the comedian said on social media.
“By reducing large gatherings we can help flatten the curve of any possible outbreaks to keep it manageable within our communities. All postponed dates will be rescheduled and new show info will be posted to my website as it comes in.”
He previously joked that people would soon use social distancing to avoid their significant others and end relationships.
“It's also the perfect excuse if you've been wanting to break up with someone. You'd be like, hey baby, you know I love you, but the World Health Organisation says we need some space.”