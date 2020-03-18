WATCH | LOL! Trevor Noah takes the L in quarantine unity attempt

Trevor Noah's attempt to create unity during coronavirus quarantine has failed dismally.

The South African comedian had fans in stitches on Tuesday when he shared a hilarious skit of himself trying to sing from a balcony in New York. It didn't go to plan.

The Daily Show host attempted to follow the example of a quarantined group of people in Italy who've been flocking to their balconies to make music together.

Sadly for Trevor, he didn't manage to create a heartwarming moment like the Italians did.

Taking to his balcony, Trevor sang Disney's Aladdin theme song, A Whole New World.

Before he could finish, a man furiously screamed, “Shut the f*ck up!”.