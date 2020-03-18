WATCH | 'The Queen' addresses Covid-19 outbreak
Since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of national disaster over the spread of Covid-19, hit telenovela The Queen has decided to use its platform to share awareness about the outbreak.
In a bid to help educate its viewers about the virus, the drama series added a scene this week where two of its characters discussed the outbreak and preventive measures to stop its spread.
The show's executive producer, Shona Ferguson, shared a video of the scene on Instagram.
In it, policeman Jerry Maake (played by Shona) could be seen walking into Corner House, where he started asking Thato, played by Xolani Mayekiso, why the restaurant was empty.
Thato explained to Jerry that business was slow due to the coronavirus. Jerry then asked whether it was due to what the president said on Sunday when he urged the nation not to go to public restaurants, clubs and concerts during such a time.
“Corona has killed a lot of people,” Jerry said, adding that even schools were going to be shut down on Wednesday.
Jerry then instructed Thato, the restaurant's manager, to be extra cautious and to remind his staff to wash their hands often, and if a staff member woke up feeling unwell, they needed to see a doctor.
Jerry added that the president had also instructed people to greet each other using elbows rather than hands.
With the instruction by the president that no more than 100 people should gather in one place, Jerry told Thato that he would not be hosting any parties at Corner House.
Known for being a little OCD-ish, Jerry then poured hand sanitiser in Thato's hands, reminding him to take care.