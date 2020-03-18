WATCH | 'The Queen' addresses Covid-19 outbreak

Since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of national disaster over the spread of Covid-19, hit telenovela The Queen has decided to use its platform to share awareness about the outbreak.

In a bid to help educate its viewers about the virus, the drama series added a scene this week where two of its characters discussed the outbreak and preventive measures to stop its spread.

The show's executive producer, Shona Ferguson, shared a video of the scene on Instagram.

In it, policeman Jerry Maake (played by Shona) could be seen walking into Corner House, where he started asking Thato, played by Xolani Mayekiso, why the restaurant was empty.