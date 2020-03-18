Zozibini Tunzi sends SOS to her mom for toilet paper amid Covid-19 outbreak

Zozi joked that she knew the tissue would only arrive in a few months, but still needed her mama to step up.

“So Cheslie's mom said she'll send us some toilet paper and I just think at this point that my mom needs to step up. I know she's in South Africa, but she needs to start shipping some toilet paper,” she said, before laughing.

“Hopefully it arrives by June,” Cheslie said.

Zozi's Mzansi fans reminded her that she had comedian Trevor Noah on that side of the world and should ask him for toilet paper while she waits for mamzo to come through.

While the two women were clearly trying to have a light moment in the midst of the sadness and panic, they are very much aware of the impact Covid-19 is having.

Zozi is particularly worried about people in rural villages who do not have the basics, like water.

“Yho guys. There's no water in villages and many other parts of the country, not to mention poor health care institutions. Please keep yourselves and others around you safe,” Zozi shared on Twitter.