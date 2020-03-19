AKA wants to settle Cassper beef in boxing ring this September

With a beef that spans more than four years now, rappers AKA and Cassper are going to fight it out in the boxing ring this September.

AKA confirmed the plans during a Twitter rant on Thursday morning, explaining that their fight was a long time coming.

In a series of tweets, AKA claimed that the two were in the process of signing a boxing deal for a September fight, and put Cassper under pressure to sign the deal.

The Baddest hitmaker started off by posting a video of himself at the gym hitting a boxing bag on Twitter with a caption that read, “Tag short pan. Let him know his management don’t care about him letting him do this fight.”