AKA wants to settle Cassper beef in boxing ring this September
‘I am going to shatter your face in front of your family’
With a beef that spans more than four years now, rappers AKA and Cassper are going to fight it out in the boxing ring this September.
AKA confirmed the plans during a Twitter rant on Thursday morning, explaining that their fight was a long time coming.
In a series of tweets, AKA claimed that the two were in the process of signing a boxing deal for a September fight, and put Cassper under pressure to sign the deal.
The Baddest hitmaker started off by posting a video of himself at the gym hitting a boxing bag on Twitter with a caption that read, “Tag short pan. Let him know his management don’t care about him letting him do this fight.”
Tag short pan. Let him know his management don’t care about him letting him do this fight. pic.twitter.com/oypXNjgl5U— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020
AKA said it wasn't a joke and they were indeed going to fight it out in the boxing ring.
“Y’all think I’m joking. The fight is set for September. That’s why he’s been talking about 'boxing' in his interviews. Baiting me. Trust me. September. AKA vs Pony Boy. Ten rounds ... EFC ... winner takes all.”
Y’all think I’m joking. The right is set for September. That’s why he’s been talking about “boxing” in his interviews. Baiting me. Trust me. September. AKA vs Pony Boy. 10 rounds ... EFC ... winner takes all. https://t.co/aJSUPoScX8— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020
AKA explained that the boxing plans had been there for a while and highlighted how Cassper has subtly been hinting at it through his responses.
Please tag him @CassperNyouest and tell to shut his mouth and sign the papers instead of dropping hints on Real Goboza.— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020
He claimed that he was going to beat the Babygirl hitmaker in front of his friends and family.
I’m going to shatter your face in front of your family. Sign the contract and stop talking to me through social media.(please tag this guy) NOW.— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020
Not a chance. I have hurt him before. I will hurt him again. This time, on super sport. While my vodka ad plays between rounds. https://t.co/AeQIbrN0vV— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020
Maybe ... but you seen the way he been aggravating me. He even did a interview the other day talmbout “we should do a boxing or something” right? https://t.co/8ULVqHMsil— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020
I already rinsed him with composure. Now I’m going to secure the W with the hand speed. https://t.co/plnW5UKsVl— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020
AKA also shared a DM where he told Cass to sign the contract so they could both make some coins.
Cassper has not yet responded, but according to Supa Mega is set to make between R5m and R8m from the fight.
Everything is set. We both stand to make between 5 and 8 mil each ... only catch is ... he’s taking his time to sign.— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020
Not capping. This fight is actually happening. September. The question is ... sun arena or soccer city?— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020