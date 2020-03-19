TshisaLIVE

AKA wants to settle Cassper beef in boxing ring this September

‘I am going to shatter your face in front of your family’

19 March 2020 - 10:00 By Masego Seemela
AKA and Cassper Nyovest's 'beef' is the gift that keeps on giving on the Twitter streets.
AKA and Cassper Nyovest's 'beef' is the gift that keeps on giving on the Twitter streets.
Image: Instagram/AKA/Cassper Nyovest

With a beef that spans more than four years now, rappers AKA and Cassper are going to fight it out in the boxing ring this September.

AKA confirmed the plans during a Twitter rant on Thursday morning, explaining that their fight was a long time coming.

In a series of tweets, AKA claimed that the two were in the process of signing a boxing deal for a September fight, and put Cassper under pressure to sign the deal.

The Baddest hitmaker started off by posting a video of himself at the gym hitting a boxing bag on Twitter with a caption that read, “Tag short pan. Let him know his management don’t care about him letting him do this fight.”

AKA said it wasn't a joke and they were indeed going to fight it out in the boxing ring.  

“Y’all think I’m joking. The fight is set for September. That’s why he’s been talking about 'boxing' in his interviews. Baiting me. Trust me. September. AKA vs Pony Boy. Ten rounds ... EFC ... winner takes all.”

AKA explained that the boxing plans had been there for a while and highlighted how Cassper has subtly been hinting at it through his responses.

He claimed that he was going to beat the Babygirl hitmaker in front of his friends and family.

AKA also shared a DM where he told Cass to sign the contract so they could both make some coins.

Cassper has not yet responded, but according to Supa Mega is set to make between R5m and R8m from the fight. 

MORE

AKA reveals he kinda regrets insulting Cassper’s mom

Just when you think you know AKA, he shows you why he's the Baddest!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Cassper to AKA: Success or money doesn't quantify wisdom

The module is: Crowd-surfing 101!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Cassper Nyovest: My people catch me, I don't know about others

‘Leave that one to us, the hip hop ni**as. Well, leave that one to me’
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Ayanda Borotho pays moving tribute to veteran Menzi Ngubane TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | DJ Black Coffee pulls a Jay Z & Diddy move with exclusive luncheon TshisaLIVE
  3. LISTEN | 'Break ups', comedy and R1-million videos: Celebs spill the tea on the ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper Nyovest calls out Keri Hilson for fake coronavirus tweet TshisaLIVE
  5. 'This should be a crime’ - Thandiswa Mazwai calls on government to act against ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
Cape Town's Covid-19 prevention measures kick in as buses sprayed with ...
X