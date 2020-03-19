Euphonik’s advice to industry colleagues: 'Go tell the bank yourself that your gigs have been cancelled'

The DJ explained that it was better for artists to be frank and direct about their situation instead of leaving the matter unattended.

“You need to tell them that, 'hey man, listen I'm in the industry of selling time which is what we do because of my industry, all my shows, all my gigs have been cancelled'. They all know what's going on, they've all seen what's happening in the banks and institutions.”

Euphonik said this would allow them to negotiate a better plan and payments terms.

“So, rather go speak to them upfront and make arrangements for them to give you a payment holiday, make sure that the payment holiday is penalty free, cost free and it lasts for about three to six months.”

Giving an example of what he meant regarding the holiday, Euphonik said that if the artists owed about ten months of a certain amount, they needed to ask for an additional three-to six months on the period, as no-one knew how long the virus outbreak was going to last.

“And, remember, if one of us defaults it's our problem, but if a lot of us are defaulting it's the bank's problem. So, rather make arrangements with your bank so that it doesn't affect your credit score and your credit ratings after this corona thing has ended.”

Euphonik concluded the video by saying that even the smartest economist in the country did not know what was going to happen, or how long the outbreak would last.

“Make sure to look after yourself and be proactive with your finances and also cut down on every single expense that is unnecessary.”