Halala! Lerato Kganyago confirms she's married

The cat is FINALLY out of Lerato Kganyago's bag. Sis is now a married woman.

Lerato revealed the good news on her #AskAMan segment on Metro FM's The Bridge, which she co-hosts with Dineo Ranaka, Somizi and Naked DJ.

Excited to announced her new status, Lerato said: “I am a woman, I’m a married woman, that is.”

The media personality first put the rumour mill into overdrive a few weeks ago, when she was spoilt on Valentine's Day with a room full of rose petals.

Though Lerato didn't reveal much about marriage, Sunday World reported at the weekend that she got hitched to a successful businessman last Saturday, at her mom's house in Boksburg.

The publication reported that Lerato's traditional wedding was accompanied by lobola negotiations and ceremonies to unite the two.

“There is a big wedding being planned towards the end of the year and, as a family, we are very happy for them and we can’t wait for this big day to arrive,” said a source.

Since announcing the news, fans have flooded her TL with congratulatory messages.