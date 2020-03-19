TshisaLIVE

Halala! Lerato Kganyago confirms she's married

19 March 2020 - 12:12 By Masego Seemela
Lerato Kganyago is reported to have married a successful businessman.
Lerato Kganyago is reported to have married a successful businessman.
Image: Instagram/Lerato Kganyago

The cat is FINALLY out of Lerato Kganyago's bag. Sis is now a married woman.

Lerato revealed the good news on her #AskAMan segment on Metro FM's The Bridge, which she co-hosts with Dineo Ranaka, Somizi and Naked DJ.

Excited to announced her new status, Lerato said: “I am a woman, I’m a married woman, that is.” 

The media personality first put the rumour mill into overdrive a few weeks ago, when she was spoilt on Valentine's Day with a room full of rose petals.

Though Lerato didn't reveal much about marriage, Sunday World reported at the weekend that she got hitched to a successful businessman last Saturday, at her mom's house in Boksburg.

The publication reported that Lerato's traditional wedding was accompanied by lobola negotiations and ceremonies to unite the two.

“There is a big wedding being planned towards the end of the year and, as a family, we are very happy for them and we can’t wait for this big day to arrive,” said a source.

Since announcing the news, fans have flooded her TL with congratulatory messages.

MORE

Cassper Nyovest on coronavirus: Bring our masks back

SA really knows how to find humour in everything, even the coronavirus.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Lerato K got a Kardashian-level Valentine’s Day room full of roses surprise

It was hella beautiful!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Lerato Kganyago has a new man, and it ain't Naked DJ

Lerato says y'all can let the dating Naked DJ rumours rest now
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Ayanda Borotho pays moving tribute to veteran Menzi Ngubane TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | DJ Black Coffee pulls a Jay Z & Diddy move with exclusive luncheon TshisaLIVE
  3. LISTEN | 'Break ups', comedy and R1-million videos: Celebs spill the tea on the ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper Nyovest calls out Keri Hilson for fake coronavirus tweet TshisaLIVE
  5. 'This should be a crime’ - Thandiswa Mazwai calls on government to act against ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
Cape Town's Covid-19 prevention measures kick in as buses sprayed with ...
X