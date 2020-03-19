TshisaLIVE

Lalla Hirayama ‘tired of racist remarks’ about coronavirus: I’ve been treated like dirt

19 March 2020 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
TV host Lalla Hirayama is gatvol.
TV host Lalla Hirayama has opened up about the discrimination and “racist remarks” she has been getting since the outbreak of Covid-19 in SA.

The virus originated in Wuhan, China, late last year and has since spread across the world, with several governments, including SA, putting in place lockdown measures to prevent its spread.

Lalla, who was born in Japan, has faced discrimination and “racist remarks” from those who feel she may have the virus, and took to social media this week to vent her frustration.

“I’m so tired of all the racist remarks I’ve had to deal with during this time. I’m exhausted,” she wrote.

The star said she understood the nervousness at the moment but people needed to educate themselves before making assumptions.

Honestly. I get why you nervous right now, but then ask if we’ve been travelling. I’ve been treated like dirt so many times my heart hurts. Please just stop.”

She slammed one user who claimed that white and Chinese people were the first suspects of the virus because black people don't travel “overseas”.

Black, white and Asian people around the world have been infected and black, white and Asian people in SA and globally are all at risk. Not enough black people travel, yes, but hold onto your crazy ass ignorance because all races under the damn sun travel in this country!” she wrote.

