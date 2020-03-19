Native Rhythms' Velile Sithole calls out Masechaba over coronavirus ‘death toll’ moemish
Businesswoman and Native Rhythms Records owner Velile Sithole has called out former Metro FM radio host Masechaba Ndlovu for erroneously stating that 116 people had been killed by the coronavirus in SA.
Masechaba, who was recently announced as spokesperson for the department of sports, arts and culture, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a quote from minister Nathi Mthethwa about the spread of the deadly virus. In her tweet she mistakenly referred to the official cases of the virus as the death rate.
“The message is unambiguous. People must listen to what the president has said. There is no ‘if’ or ‘maybe,’ people are dying. The death toll was at 64 yesterday, we now stand at 116. — Minister Nathi Mthethwa,” she tweeted.
No deaths have been reported in SA due to Covid-19.
Masechaba later apologised for giving everyone “a fright”.
To clarify, "the number of people infected with #CoronaVirusSA now stands at 116". Thank you Twitter family. Let's continue to take the necessary measures to curb the spread of this Virus. My apologies for giving you a fright.— Masechaba Ndlovu (@MasechabaNdlovu) March 18, 2020
While many came to her defence, saying we had all made silly mistakes at work, Velile said that Masechaba needed to have her facts straight at all times.
“Somebody tell her this is not radio where you hide behind a Mic and say whatever you feel. This is politics and one has to know facts. I am not surprised though,” she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Masechaba though. She hasn’t even finish two weeks into her position as a spokes person for Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture she f.....up. 😂😂😂. Somebody tell her this is not radio where you hide behind a Mic and say whatever you feel. This is POLITICS and one has to know FACTS. I am not surprised though. SAD SHE IS A WOMAN BUT A F.... UP IS A F......UP.