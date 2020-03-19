Native Rhythms' Velile Sithole calls out Masechaba over coronavirus ‘death toll’ moemish

TshisaLIVE

19 March 2020 - 15:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Masechaba Ndlovu apologised for giving everyone 'a fright' with her tweet.
Businesswoman and Native Rhythms Records owner Velile Sithole has called out former Metro FM radio host Masechaba Ndlovu for erroneously stating that 116 people had been killed by the coronavirus in SA.

Masechaba, who was recently announced as spokesperson for the department of sports, arts and culture, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a quote from minister Nathi Mthethwa about the spread of the deadly virus. In her tweet she mistakenly referred to the official cases of the virus as the death rate.

“The message is unambiguous. People must listen to what the president has said. There is no ‘if’ or ‘maybe,’ people are dying. The death toll was at 64 yesterday, we now stand at 116. — Minister Nathi Mthethwa,” she tweeted.

No deaths have been reported in SA due to Covid-19.

Masechaba later apologised for giving everyone “a fright”.

While many came to her defence, saying we had all made silly mistakes at work, Velile said that Masechaba needed to have her facts straight at all times.

“Somebody tell her this is not radio where you hide behind a Mic and say whatever you feel. This is politics and one has to know facts. I am not surprised though,” she wrote.

