Native Rhythms' Velile Sithole calls out Masechaba over coronavirus ‘death toll’ moemish

Masechaba, who was recently announced as spokesperson for the department of sports, arts and culture, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a quote from minister Nathi Mthethwa about the spread of the deadly virus. In her tweet she mistakenly referred to the official cases of the virus as the death rate.

“The message is unambiguous. People must listen to what the president has said. There is no ‘if’ or ‘maybe,’ people are dying. The death toll was at 64 yesterday, we now stand at 116. — Minister Nathi Mthethwa,” she tweeted.

No deaths have been reported in SA due to Covid-19.

Masechaba later apologised for giving everyone “a fright”.