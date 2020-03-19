OPINION | Most Mzansi celebs have done well to educate people during #Covid19 times

When a pandemic strikes, like all bad things in life, it often reveals the true colours of people.

For a generation of celebrities who have often been dubbed as shallow and selfish, South African celebrities have stepped up unbelievably to use their influence not only to drive conversations about what the government needs to do, but also what everyone's part in fighting the virus is.

From encouraging their millions of fans to wash their hands, to speaking out against displays of wealth or privilege, SA celebs have called each other, politicians and government out without fear or favour.