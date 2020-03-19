TshisaLIVE

Simphiwe Dana gets real about how she chooses to social distance

19 March 2020 - 06:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Simphiwe Dana won't be made to feel 'inadequate' about how she'll spend her time while under self-quarantine.
Songstress and activist Simphiwe Dana has cautioned "well-meaning" motivational tweeps encouraging people to use their self-quarantine time to get some online qualifications.

The musician ran into a tweet on her TL from a well-meaning tweep, who had reminded Twitter that it was while in isolation that "Mathematician Theodore Kaczynski completed more than 16 successful technical projects and wrote a 35,000-word essay that was published in the New York Times."

However, Dana had a different interpretation of the message.

"Wow! Way to make one feel inadequate. I intend to eat a lot and binge-watch TV series. Plus cook and clean for the kids. I acknowledge the privilege I enjoy that I can be a stay-at-home mom during this trying time.

Coronavirus: five reasons why you have to self-isolate

When you are healthy and at low risk of coronavirus, self-isolation — which can affect your work, social and sporting life — feels like an ...
News
2 days ago

"Not having my normal workers is a lot, especially with kids being home 24/7. Then having to help with school work etc. Just explaining the privileges I have to live without during this pandemic," she said before adding that she thought she was currently coping well.

The singer drove home the point that people are free to do whatever they want to do with their time. Moreover, as long as they deem those activities worth their time, nobody should make them feel inferior about it.

Read the full thread below.

