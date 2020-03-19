Simphiwe Dana gets real about how she chooses to social distance

Songstress and activist Simphiwe Dana has cautioned "well-meaning" motivational tweeps encouraging people to use their self-quarantine time to get some online qualifications.

The musician ran into a tweet on her TL from a well-meaning tweep, who had reminded Twitter that it was while in isolation that "Mathematician Theodore Kaczynski completed more than 16 successful technical projects and wrote a 35,000-word essay that was published in the New York Times."

However, Dana had a different interpretation of the message.

"Wow! Way to make one feel inadequate. I intend to eat a lot and binge-watch TV series. Plus cook and clean for the kids. I acknowledge the privilege I enjoy that I can be a stay-at-home mom during this trying time.