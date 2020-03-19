‘S**t just got real’: Coronavirus shuts down Cardi B SA gig
Cardi B's concert in SA has become the latest big event to be postponed amid restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in SA.
The news was announced by concert organisers Castle Lite on Wednesday.
“In light of the [Sunday] announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the government’s strict actions in addressing the Covid-19 outbreak ... Castle Lite wishes to inform everyone that the 2020 Castle Lite Unlocks, scheduled for June 12 2020 at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg, has been postponed.”
Organisers added that they had been monitoring the situation and could not “ignore the growing concerns for health and safety as a result of the rapid spread of Covid-19 in SA and around the world”.
A new date will be announced in the next few weeks. Those who have bought tickets will be able to use them for the new date or get a refund once a new date has been announced.
“Because Castle Lite Unlocks is merely postponed and not cancelled, consumers should hold on to their tickets until a new performance date has been announced. Consumers will then be able to exchange their tickets for the new performance date.
“Should a consumer wish to no longer attend the experience, they will be able to obtain a full refund.”
Though many saw it coming after President Ramaphosa announced that gatherings will be restricted to 100 people or less, 50 where alcohol is served, some social media users were still shocked and took to Twitter to share their reactions.
Thanks for an update fam. Indeed health comes first @castlelitesa @iamcardib #COVID19SouthAfrica #CastleLite #CastleLiteUnlocks https://t.co/oW8eAv704j— #LoverOfThings (@MrjuiceSA) March 19, 2020
@iamcardib Corona virus , sh*t is getting real ...— Zani Maonga (@Zani_slendar) March 18, 2020
🇿🇦💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 .
Oh no.
We believe in showing great care for our consumers, and their health & safety is very important to us. We simply cannot move forward with this concert while the world is in the grips of Covid19. As such, we have decided to postpone #CastleLiteUnlocks.— CastleLiteSA (@castlelitesa) March 18, 2020
As long as @iamcardib is coming to SA in 2020 I'm willing to wait 😭😭— Bafana (@KingCartman) March 18, 2020
Meanwhile, the rapper has demanded answers from authorities on when she can safely leave her house, amid lockdown measures.
Going live on Instagram on Wednesday, Cardi said: “If you work at the f**king Pentagon, let a b**ch know ... ,” she said. “I need to know. I don’t know if you can tell, but I’m losing my f**king mind.
“I want to get dressed up ... I want to put on my f**king expensive outfits, and I want to go out. And I can’t!”
A rant about the virus on Instagram last week became a coronavirus remix song that has gone viral and raced up the charts.