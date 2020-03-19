‘S**t just got real’: Coronavirus shuts down Cardi B SA gig

Organisers added that they had been monitoring the situation and could not “ignore the growing concerns for health and safety as a result of the rapid spread of Covid-19 in SA and around the world”.

A new date will be announced in the next few weeks. Those who have bought tickets will be able to use them for the new date or get a refund once a new date has been announced.

“Because Castle Lite Unlocks is merely postponed and not cancelled, consumers should hold on to their tickets until a new performance date has been announced. Consumers will then be able to exchange their tickets for the new performance date.

“Should a consumer wish to no longer attend the experience, they will be able to obtain a full refund.”

Though many saw it coming after President Ramaphosa announced that gatherings will be restricted to 100 people or less, 50 where alcohol is served, some social media users were still shocked and took to Twitter to share their reactions.