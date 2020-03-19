TshisaLIVE

‘S**t just got real’: Coronavirus shuts down Cardi B SA gig

19 March 2020 - 09:15 By Kyle Zeeman
Cardi B is no longer coming to SA.
Cardi B is no longer coming to SA.
Image: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Cardi B's concert in SA has become the latest big event to be postponed amid restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in SA.

The news was announced by concert organisers Castle Lite on Wednesday.

“In light of the [Sunday] announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the government’s strict actions in addressing the Covid-19 outbreak ... Castle Lite wishes to inform everyone that the 2020 Castle Lite Unlocks, scheduled for June 12 2020 at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg, has been postponed.”

Organisers added that they had been monitoring the situation and could not “ignore the growing concerns for health and safety as a result of the rapid spread of Covid-19 in SA and around the world”.

A new date will be announced in the next few weeks. Those who have bought tickets will be able to use them for the new date or get a refund once a new date has been announced.

“Because Castle Lite Unlocks is merely postponed and not cancelled, consumers should hold on to their tickets until a new performance date has been announced. Consumers will then be able to exchange their tickets for the new performance date.

“Should a consumer wish to no longer attend the experience, they will be able to obtain a full refund.”

Though many saw it coming after President Ramaphosa announced that gatherings will be restricted to 100 people or less, 50 where alcohol is served, some social media users were still shocked and took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Meanwhile, the rapper has demanded answers from authorities on when she can safely leave her house, amid lockdown measures.

Going live on Instagram on Wednesday, Cardi said: “If you work at the f**king Pentagon, let a b**ch know ... ,” she said. “I need to know. I don’t know if you can tell, but I’m losing my f**king mind.

“I want to get dressed up ... I want to put on my f**king expensive outfits, and I want to go out. And I can’t!”

A rant about the virus on Instagram last week became a coronavirus remix song that has gone viral and raced up the charts.

MORE

Screams! Cardi B can't wait to perform in Mzansi: Teach me about your country

Mzansi can't wait to shout "I don't dance now, I make money moves"... *breaks into a dance*
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Somizi gets tested for Covid-19, expresses concern about the cost

Somizi was tested for the coronavirus and expressed concern about the virus and how much it cost to be tested
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Lalla Hirayama ‘tired of racist remarks’ about coronavirus: I’ve been treated like dirt

"I get why you are nervous right now, but then ask If we’ve been travelling."
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

No fingerprint scanners and no sleep: Inside Prince Kaybee’s social distancing

Dololo quarantine partner means Prince Kaybee is having fun all by himself
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Ayanda Borotho pays moving tribute to veteran Menzi Ngubane TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | DJ Black Coffee pulls a Jay Z & Diddy move with exclusive luncheon TshisaLIVE
  3. LISTEN | 'Break ups', comedy and R1-million videos: Celebs spill the tea on the ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper Nyovest calls out Keri Hilson for fake coronavirus tweet TshisaLIVE
  5. 'This should be a crime’ - Thandiswa Mazwai calls on government to act against ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
Cape Town's Covid-19 prevention measures kick in as buses sprayed with ...
X