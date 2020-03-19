'What if doctors refuse to work?'- DJ Warras on Malema’s call for private hospitals to join Covid-19 fight

Malema on Wednesday urged business leaders not to put profits before human lives and said “the only way to avoid nationalisation of private hospitals is by fully co-operating with the minister of health when he needs beds for our sick people”.

Many applauded Malema, but Warras took to Twitter to ask how he would respond if doctors and nurses at these hospitals refused to work extra hours to help deal with demand.

“What if the doctors and nurses refuse to work? Who’s going to pay them for the extra work that falls outside the contract agreed between them and the private hospital? Remember two weeks ago — they said tests are R1,200?”

He did, however, acknowledge that help from private health care facilities was needed.