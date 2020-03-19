Zozi Tunzi pens heartfelt letter to lil girl who went viral for saying she’s ugly

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has again reinforced that beauty has no “fixed standard” and that every human being is beautiful in their own unique way.

This after the viral story of little Ariyonna made its way to her TL.

The heartbreaking video that went viral a few days ago showed an Atlanta-based hairstylist, Shabria, doing the four-year-old black girl's hair on her Insta Stories.

Suddenly the little girl said: “I'm so ugly”, before sobbing, as Shabria reassured her that she was beautiful.

Zozi reposted the video and said: "You are beautiful. To Ariyonna and every other little girl who has felt like this ... you are beautiful, don't let the world tell you any less,” she began her message.

“I have had so many interviews where I have been asked, 'You challenge beauty standards today. What beauty standards do you think we should have?' And I always wonder why must we have beauty standards?

“With so many beautiful women in the world who look so different from each other, why should we have beauty standards? Beauty is subjective and so, in that regard, every woman and girl of every race, shape, size and shade is beautiful.

“We cannot continue to live in a world that makes young girls feel less about themselves because they are not the 'standard'.”