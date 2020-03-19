TshisaLIVE

Zozi Tunzi pens heartfelt letter to lil girl who went viral for saying she’s ugly

‘You are beautiful, capable and enough’

19 March 2020 - 19:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi took the time to remind every young girl that they are beautiful.
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi took the time to remind every young girl that they are beautiful.
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has again reinforced that beauty has no “fixed standard” and that every human being is beautiful in their own unique way. 

This after the viral story of little Ariyonna made its way to her TL.

The heartbreaking video that went viral a few days ago showed an Atlanta-based hairstylist, Shabria, doing the four-year-old black girl's hair on her Insta Stories.

Suddenly the little girl said: “I'm so ugly”, before sobbing, as Shabria reassured her that she was beautiful.

Zozi reposted the video and said: "You are beautiful. To Ariyonna and every other little girl who has felt like this ... you are beautiful, don't let the world tell you any less,” she began her message.

“I have had so many interviews where I have been asked, 'You challenge beauty standards today. What beauty standards do you think we should have?' And I always wonder why must we have beauty standards?

“With so many beautiful women in the world who look so different from each other, why should we have beauty standards? Beauty is subjective and so, in that regard, every woman and girl of every race, shape, size and shade is beautiful.

“We cannot continue to live in a world that makes young girls feel less about themselves because they are not the 'standard'.”

Zozi said it was everyone's responsibility to ensure that no child ever felt the way Ari did.

She added that the world needed to collectively create a healthier place for children to authentically exist.

Many people expressed how heartbroken they were after watching the video and filled Zozi's comment section with personal messages about beauty standards.

Most vowed to tell their children that they were beautiful, no matter what.

MORE

Zozibini Tunzi sends SOS to her mom for toilet paper amid Covid-19 outbreak

Trevor, please do the right thing and help the good sis with some toilet paper
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Zozi Tunzi responds to Rami Chuene's thread on unity among actors: 'We are because someone was'

The touching thread about actors supporting one another got the attention of Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Bassie: Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is teaching our kids to take up space

Basetsana Kumalo's children met Zozibini.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Zozi downplays Cassper 'crush': Maybe he's just being supportive?

Sis in not entertaining any of the rumours.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Ayanda Borotho pays moving tribute to veteran Menzi Ngubane TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | DJ Black Coffee pulls a Jay Z & Diddy move with exclusive luncheon TshisaLIVE
  3. 'This should be a crime’ - Thandiswa Mazwai calls on government to act against ... TshisaLIVE
  4. IN PICS | From a 'coronavirus gas mask' to a fake baby bump: All the looks from ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper Nyovest calls out Keri Hilson for fake coronavirus tweet TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
Cape Town's Covid-19 prevention measures kick in as buses sprayed with ...
X