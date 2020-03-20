AKA apologises amid 'm-word' backlash: 'I understand now that's unacceptable'

Rapper AKA has apologised for using a homophobic slur this week, telling fans that he understands now why it was unacceptable.

The Baddest hitmaker caused a social media storm on Thursday when he used the derogatory term, when speaking about nemesis Cassper Nyovest.

He had been urging his rival to sign a contract for a boxing match to be held between the two later this year.

Fans, including comedian Lasizwe, slammed AKA for using the slur and called for the rapper to be "cancelled".

"The moment someone uses the word ‘m***ie' you’re cancelled! It’s like using the k- word. It’s so tragic that you guys find this entertaining!

"This is the same word used to undermine and cause hate in the LGBTQI+ community. Remember, hate sometimes causes fear and fear causes death,” Lasizwe tweeted.