AKA on Bonang: She can’t be used, she’s a goddess

Rapper AKA had Twitter in meltdown mode on Thursday after he flooded the TLs with cringe-worthy rants about himself, Cassper and Bonang. However, not everybody was happy he mentioned Bonang, and they didn't hesitate to let him know.

Even though some people wanted to take the rapper's phone away, there was no denying the entertainment value in his outrageous statements. This resulted in AKA, his baby mama DJ Zinhle, his daughter Kairo, his ex-girlfriend Bonang and even his ID name Kiernan all making it onto the trends list.

AKA was talking about how big of a deal he is and decided to drive his point home by talking about how he's had some of the hottest chicks in the game fight over him.

"Do you know how many of the baddest, most epic huns have fought over me in the history of the game? Stop playing."

When tweeps told him to stop, he read that to continue.

"Wena you will never even get the same privilege to breathe the same air as her in the same room as her... never mind be with her," he said.

He was then asked to stop "using Bonang" to flex.

To which he replied: "Bonang cannot be used. She's a Goddess."