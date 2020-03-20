Cassper can’t watch crowds on TV without getting anxious, and we can relate
The whole country is trying very hard not to panic as coronavirus continues to change life as we've known it, and for rapper Cassper Nyovest, even seeing people in groups on TV is cause for alarm.
Sometimes celebs tweet and you're just there looking at their tweets, like, “Yah neh? Must be nice.” Then there are times when you can't help but relate to their content. This tweet by Cassper was one of those that had everyone going, “We know exactly how you feel”.
The said since the first case of coronavirus in SA was announced, and the president declared a state of disaster some time later, all he can do when he sees crowds of people is FREAK OUT!
“Corona got me messed up. I can't even watch TV any more. I'm looking at these people touching and I'm like 'these dumb f***s'. They gonna kill us!”
The world may have laughed at how harshly Jay Z dismissed that guy who tried to touch him at that Lakers basketball game photo op, but since “cory” has made it's presence felt in SA, this is also us whenever we are in a group of people ...
Luckily, self-imposed quarantine has done more than mess Cassper up. It has also seen him do some introspection and he's shared some of the thoughts he's had.
Like this not-so-relatable one about his level of success and how it has changed his life.
“Success kinda forced me to think too much. Was so afraid of saying or doing anything that might hurt my brand. Sometimes you need to let go and just be nje. Whatever happens, happens. Accept life for what it is and carry on living.”