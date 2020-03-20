Cassper can’t watch crowds on TV without getting anxious, and we can relate

Sometimes celebs tweet and you're just there looking at their tweets, like, “Yah neh? Must be nice.” Then there are times when you can't help but relate to their content. This tweet by Cassper was one of those that had everyone going, “We know exactly how you feel”.

The said since the first case of coronavirus in SA was announced, and the president declared a state of disaster some time later, all he can do when he sees crowds of people is FREAK OUT!

“Corona got me messed up. I can't even watch TV any more. I'm looking at these people touching and I'm like 'these dumb f***s'. They gonna kill us!”

The world may have laughed at how harshly Jay Z dismissed that guy who tried to touch him at that Lakers basketball game photo op, but since “cory” has made it's presence felt in SA, this is also us whenever we are in a group of people ...