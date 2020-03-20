TshisaLIVE

DJ Black Coffee to host live concert stream amid Covid-19 lockdown

20 March 2020 - 12:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
DJ Black Coffee is going to bless the world with a free live concert stream.
Image: Gallo Images / Lungelo Mbulwana

DJ Black Coffee is undoubtedly one of the best DJs in the world. However, more than his skills, he proved why he continues to be a global fave when he announced that he's going to have an intimate live stream from home to keep spirits up as the world continues to battle with the coronavirus outbreak.

In case the magnitude of the above paragraph didn't immediately click, just remember this will be a FREE (okay, you still have to use data) live concert from a DJ who has sold out some of the biggest venues in the world and has tons of awards to prove he's the best to ever do it.

So you can imagine the excitement on the social media streets when they heard what the DJ plans to do.

Black Coffee said he wanted to show the world once again that "music unites".

"Tomorrow it's just us and the music. I'm doing an intimate live stream from home to keep spirits high at this incredibly tough time for the world... music unites."

If you are in South Africa the live stream will begin a 7pm.

You don't wanna miss this one, nana! Click here to go to the link. 

