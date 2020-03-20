TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Mzansi want to be quarantined at MaMkhize’s house!

20 March 2020 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize better open some rooms for us because we are coming!
Image: Shauwn Mkhize/ Instagram

Ma’Mkhize remains the undefeated queen of luxury, and fans have decided she should open her massive mansion for all of us to socially distance there.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a national state of disaster on Sunday in response to the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country, putting in place restrictions on travel, schools and large gatherings.

Since then, people across the country who fear they might catch the virus have been self-isolating and keeping away from crowds.

Fans who were locked up at home because of the coronavirus watched on Thursday night as Ma showed off more of her house on her reality show, Kwa Mam'Mkhize.

They were sure the house could store dozens of us, each with our own room, and flooded social media with memes and messages suggesting this.

So far there is no vaccine for the coronavirus but some fans claimed once it is developed and released, Ma was so rich she could buy vaccine for everyone.

Check out some reactions below.

