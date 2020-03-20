TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | 3 'interesting' lines from Mampintsha & Babes Wodumo's coronavirus song

20 March 2020 - 12:30 By Chrizelda Kekana
Babes and Mampintsha have released a song about coronavirus.
Babes and Mampintsha have released a song about coronavirus.
Image: Via Babes Wodumo Instagram

Mzansi's “fave” controversial couple and musical duo Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo have released a song about the Covid-19 pandemic that continues to wreak havoc across the world.

When the deadly virus first reached our shores, South Africans first reacted like an unruly bunch of teenagers at the back of the class, making jokes and memes. 

However, the situation has quickly changed since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster, imposing travel restrictions, curfews on the sale of alcohol and limitations on social gathering. 

Like the rest of the country, Babes and Mampintsha have been cooped up indoors, so decided to make a song and maybe a few coins from a catchy tune about the disease. 

They took their jokes, thoughts and feels about the virus and turned it into a gqom song. If you are a gqom fan, you'll love it!

The song is a typical Babes and Mampintsha number, a good gqom beat and nothing but vibes. The song isn't officially out on digital stores and other than the catchy chorus that Babes chants for almost half of the 5:32 long song, there isn't much else.

However, some of the comments made by Babes and Mampintsha will either have you howling, vibing or kinda worried. Lines like ...

“Bathi umuntu o'mnyama ayingeni (kuye) but angazi ...”

Or ... “Hehe no president o faka ama gloves, sifana sonke manje”

And of course ... Corona corona s'khathele iCorona”, “Corona corona ayihambe iCorona”

Listen to the catchy song below.

MORE

Mampintsha & Babes U-turn on Moja Love docu-series: Your disappointment is of great regret to us

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha turned to the courts to stop the release of 'Impilo'.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Three things fans learnt about Masechaba after her Metro FM interview finally happened

It was a LIT interview
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'Vulgar & cringeworthy scenes': Mzansi not impressed by #BabesMampintsha teaser

Will the country drink water or will it tune in?
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

TIMELINE | Inside Mampintsha and Babes' relationship rollercoaster

Let's scroll back to a time where Mzansi was shook by the viral video of Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Halala! Lerato Kganyago confirms she's married TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA wants to settle Cassper beef in boxing ring this September TshisaLIVE
  3. Ayanda Borotho pays moving tribute to veteran Menzi Ngubane TshisaLIVE
  4. Clement Maosa: My cry is for my family, who are told to wash their hands, but ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper hits back at claim he is 'killing people' & spreading Covid-19 with 5G ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
Cape Town's Covid-19 prevention measures kick in as buses sprayed with ...
X