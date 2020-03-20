LISTEN | 3 'interesting' lines from Mampintsha & Babes Wodumo's coronavirus song
Mzansi's “fave” controversial couple and musical duo Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo have released a song about the Covid-19 pandemic that continues to wreak havoc across the world.
When the deadly virus first reached our shores, South Africans first reacted like an unruly bunch of teenagers at the back of the class, making jokes and memes.
However, the situation has quickly changed since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster, imposing travel restrictions, curfews on the sale of alcohol and limitations on social gathering.
Like the rest of the country, Babes and Mampintsha have been cooped up indoors, so decided to make a song and maybe a few coins from a catchy tune about the disease.
They took their jokes, thoughts and feels about the virus and turned it into a gqom song. If you are a gqom fan, you'll love it!
The song is a typical Babes and Mampintsha number, a good gqom beat and nothing but vibes. The song isn't officially out on digital stores and other than the catchy chorus that Babes chants for almost half of the 5:32 long song, there isn't much else.
However, some of the comments made by Babes and Mampintsha will either have you howling, vibing or kinda worried. Lines like ...