LISTEN | 3 'interesting' lines from Mampintsha & Babes Wodumo's coronavirus song

Mzansi's “fave” controversial couple and musical duo Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo have released a song about the Covid-19 pandemic that continues to wreak havoc across the world.

When the deadly virus first reached our shores, South Africans first reacted like an unruly bunch of teenagers at the back of the class, making jokes and memes.

However, the situation has quickly changed since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster, imposing travel restrictions, curfews on the sale of alcohol and limitations on social gathering.