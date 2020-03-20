LISTEN | That 'Fire' song was a divine intervention for DJ Big Sky

“Today, we've got one of the biggest songs in the industry and I think that is for a reason. All things work together (for the good) and this song for me has become a testament of that.

“I literally met Luu and Sbhanga at the same time and it was at a very tricky time for me in my life, where I was like maybe I should just quit music because it's just not working out,” he said.

The song took just three hours to make and they didn't think it would be as big as it has become. A couple of weeks later every magogo, toddler and even skrrr skrrr members knew and jammed to the song.

Big Sky's theory is that the song blew up because everybody knew that the now-famous chant is from church when people pray and chant in “tongues”. The song therefore created an “amapiano church” vibe and pushed a universal message of “love your neighbour".

“Essentially, the song promotes universal love. It speaks about removing all the negativity in your life.”

Just last weekend, Big Sky, LuuDeeDeejay and Sbhanga left the crowd sweating at the annual DStv Mzansi Magic Viewer's Choice Awards with their flame-filled performance.