Somizi remixes 'Emcimbini'! Covid-19 has caused a 180º change to the lyrics

When DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small did the lord's work by dropping Emcimbini, which features Aymos, Samthing Soweto, Mas Musiq and Myztro, they couldn't have foreseen that coronavirus would come along and basically need every lyric of the song changed!

Somizi did that tedious work on their behalf.

The song is all about how amapiano is the reason we don't sleep at home any more and we are always at events, parties and clubs. However, now that the president basically banned all parties and police minister Bheki Cele went and put a curfew on alcohol, the song is kind of null and void.