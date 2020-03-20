Somizi remixes 'Emcimbini'! Covid-19 has caused a 180º change to the lyrics
It's sad but it is what it is!
When DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small did the lord's work by dropping Emcimbini, which features Aymos, Samthing Soweto, Mas Musiq and Myztro, they couldn't have foreseen that coronavirus would come along and basically need every lyric of the song changed!
Somizi did that tedious work on their behalf.
The song is all about how amapiano is the reason we don't sleep at home any more and we are always at events, parties and clubs. However, now that the president basically banned all parties and police minister Bheki Cele went and put a curfew on alcohol, the song is kind of null and void.
That's where Somizi comes in like superman to save the day - or in this case, the song.
As artists and creatives all over the world continue to use their gifts to entertain the largely under quarantine and/or isolation masses all over the world, Somizi's 2.9 million fans also had a treat of their own.
Instead of “Emcimbini kulaph' ong'thola khona”, he sings “Ezibdlini kulaph' ong'thola khona”.
And in the place of “Eh! Piano Piano asisalali emakhaya ngenxayakho”, he goes, “Corona Corona asisahambi ama club (party) ngenxa yakho”
Watch the rest of the “performance” below.
The media personality also used his platform to encourage everyone to do their part in terms of sharing the right information about the virus.
He asked people to do whatever they could to help and pleaded with celebrities and the government to go the extra mile in helping to curb the spread of the virus.
The video had more than 130,000 views just 19 hours after he posted it.