‘There’s a line and you don’t cross it'- Cassper fuming after AKA swears at his parents on Twitter

It looks like AKA just crossed the line with Cassper Nyovest, after the Supa Mega swore at his rival's parents in a young Twitter rant on Thursday.

AKA has been pushing Cassper to sign a contract for a boxing match later this year and in a tweet straight-up disrespected Cassper's parents.

“F**k his mother and his father. Cassper Nyovest ... sign the papers,” the muso tweeted.