‘There’s a line and you don’t cross it'- Cassper fuming after AKA swears at his parents on Twitter

20 March 2020 - 10:51 By Masego Seemela
Cassper will never forgive AKA for swearing at his mom.
Image: Instagram/AKA/Cassper Nyovest

It looks like AKA just crossed the line with Cassper Nyovest, after the Supa Mega swore at his rival's parents in a young Twitter rant on Thursday.

AKA has been pushing Cassper to sign a contract for a boxing match later this year and in a tweet straight-up disrespected Cassper's parents.

“F**k his mother and his father. Cassper Nyovest ... sign the papers,” the muso tweeted.

Though he was mum at first, Mufasa broke his silence on Thursday afternoon, tweeting his disgust at the insult.

Someone swears at my parents and it's 'AKA and Cassper are boring'. I'm not innocent at all in this thing but I have never disrespected anybody's parents or family so miss me with that because I just wasn't raised like that.”

The rapper added that “there's a line that you don't cross! Even with enemies!”

This comes just a week after AKA revealed that he “kinda” regretted swearing at Cassper's mother years ago.

During a heart-to-heart moment with his fans last week, the Baddest rapper revealed that the insult was what started their beef.

“I said “Jou ma se p***" to him,” AKA said, explaining that he was a “proper c***" back then”. The rapper later added that he now regrets it “a lil bit”.

Last year Cassper said he would never forgive AKA for swearing at his mother.

“That guy swore at my mom. I will never ever get over that sh*t. That's my queen, my everything. That's not music or competition. That's the utmost disrespect. Me and him are done for life,” Cassper said.

Mufasa was not the only one left fuming at AKA's insults, fans have also called the muso out on his recent behaviour.

Here what some had to say:  

