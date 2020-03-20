Trevor Noah hosts 'The Daily Show' from home
The talk show host also weighed in on SA punishing those who spread fake coronavirus news
With most countries in the world on high alert or lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic, late night TV host Trevor Noah has launched The Daily Social Distancing Show on YouTube.
Trevor shot most of the show from his New York City home, where he is self-isolating.
Trevor explained that he and his team were working remotely from their homes, and didn't know when they were going to go back to the studio.
“Coronavirus has changed everybody's lives. What we've decided is to try to make The Daily Show from homes, not just my home but everyone's home.
“The producers, the writers, the directors, graphic designers, we are all just going to chill at home and use the technology we have to make the show.”
Trevor said the decision to continue filming the show was due to the demand from their audience who still wanted to watch the show.
Coronavirus spreads through the NBA, Trump turns the pandemic racist, Canada closes its borders, and worried healthy people overwhelm ERs. pic.twitter.com/QFShGzbfck— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 19, 2020
The show focused around the trending topics at the moment, including US president Donald Trump's latest coronavirus press conference, and the “kung-flu” controversy around the president.
Also on the show, Trevor recommended ways in which people can help those most affected by the coronavirus, such as not going to the emergency room for no apparent reason, and making sure they self-isolate to prevent spreading the virus.
His Daily Show's Twitter account touched on SA's decision to punish people who spread false rumours about the virus, saying: “In America it's punishable by getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”
TimesLIVE reported that people could face a prison sentence of six months for spreading fake news about the virus, following an announcement on the Disaster Management Act regulations by co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
In America it's punishable by getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom https://t.co/fxEni8aucS— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 19, 2020