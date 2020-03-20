TshisaLIVE

Trevor Noah hosts 'The Daily Show' from home

The talk show host also weighed in on SA punishing those who spread fake coronavirus news

20 March 2020 - 19:00 By Masego Seemela
Trevor Noah will host the popular 'The Daily Show' from the comfort of his home.
With most countries in the world on high alert or lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic, late night TV host Trevor Noah has launched The Daily Social Distancing Show on YouTube.

Trevor shot most of the show from his New York City home, where he is self-isolating.

Trevor explained that he and his team were working remotely from their homes, and didn't know when they were going to go back to the studio.

“Coronavirus has changed everybody's lives. What we've decided is to try to make The Daily Show from homes, not just my home but everyone's home.

“The producers, the writers, the directors, graphic designers, we are all just going to chill at home and use the technology we have to make the show.”

Trevor said the decision to continue filming the show was due to the demand from their audience who still wanted to watch the show.

The show focused around the trending topics at the moment, including US president Donald Trump's latest coronavirus press conference, and the “kung-flu” controversy around the president.

Also on the show, Trevor recommended ways in which people can help those most affected by the coronavirus, such as not going to the emergency room for no apparent reason, and making sure they self-isolate to prevent spreading the virus.

His Daily Show's Twitter account touched on SA's decision to punish people who spread false rumours about the virus, saying: “In America it's punishable by getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

TimesLIVE reported that people could face a prison sentence of six months for spreading fake news about the virus, following an announcement on the Disaster Management Act regulations by co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

