Trevor Noah hosts 'The Daily Show' from home

With most countries in the world on high alert or lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic, late night TV host Trevor Noah has launched The Daily Social Distancing Show on YouTube.

Trevor shot most of the show from his New York City home, where he is self-isolating.

Trevor explained that he and his team were working remotely from their homes, and didn't know when they were going to go back to the studio.

“Coronavirus has changed everybody's lives. What we've decided is to try to make The Daily Show from homes, not just my home but everyone's home.

“The producers, the writers, the directors, graphic designers, we are all just going to chill at home and use the technology we have to make the show.”

Trevor said the decision to continue filming the show was due to the demand from their audience who still wanted to watch the show.