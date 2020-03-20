WATCH | DJ Zinhle congratulates Pearl on her massive new home

It looks like Queen Sono star Pearl Thusi is truly owning 2020 so far, recently buying a new home with a huge garden!

Showing how proud she was of her best friend for “acquiring” a new home for herself and her two daughters, Zinhle took to social media to share her excitement with a video of Pearl’s new crib.

“Guys, my best friend is incredibly inspiring. Look at this home she just acquired for herself and her babies. I'm proud of you, Pearl.”