WATCH | DJ Zinhle congratulates Pearl on her massive new home

20 March 2020 - 18:00 By Masego Seemela
DJ Zinhle congratulates her best friend Pearl Thusi on her new home.
Image: DJ Zinhle via Instagram

It looks like Queen Sono star Pearl Thusi is truly owning 2020 so far, recently buying a new home with a huge garden!

Showing how proud she was of her best friend for “acquiring” a new home for herself and her two daughters, Zinhle took to social media to share her excitement with a video of Pearl’s new crib.

“Guys, my best friend is incredibly inspiring. Look at this home she just acquired for herself and her babies. I'm proud of you, Pearl.”

In the video, Pearl can be seen running around her huge garden with Zinhle directing her.

“It's a long one I know ... the house is too big,” Zinhle said with pride.

Zinhle also marked the day as a “blessed day”.  

Zinhle was not the only one proud of Pearl's new purchase. Several celebs also took the time to congratulate her.

Pearl and Zinhle's friendship remains undefeated.

Just weeks ago, Pearl was caught by a Twitter user supporting Zinhle via video call while she was playing a set.


