TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Hand sanitiser flows freely at DJ Maphorisa gig

20 March 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
DJ Maphorisa is doing his bit to help South Africans steer clear of Covid-19.
DJ Maphorisa is doing his bit to help South Africans steer clear of Covid-19.
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Tsheko Kabasia

Amid Covid-19 fears, amapiano hitmaker DJ Maphorisa is making sure hand sanitising is part of his live performances. 

The Lawd of the Hits, who recently postponed his Scorpion King Live concert due to the coronavirus outbreak, is not about to let South Africans groove without a little hand sanitiser. 

Phori this week shared a video of himself using hand sanitiser at a gig, while  someone else poured it on partygoers.

Maphorisa has used social media to reiterate President Cyril Ramaphosa's instruction that no more than 100 people are allowed to gather in one place.

“Maybe you don't get it ... no more clubs, no more schools, no more churches, no more conferences, no more sports, no more companies ... people more than 100 should not be in one space.” he wrote.

His much-awaited concert, which was set to take place at the Sun Arena in Pretoria on April 11, was postponed after President Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday. 

He announced bans and restrictions regarding schools, prisons, visas, travel and group gatherings. 

MORE

Oh no! DJ Maphorisa's Scorpion King concert postponed over coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus is messing with our lives, the bag, the groove... shu kubi!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Kabza De Small and Ukhozi FM's Tshatha win big at the Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards

Kabza stays winning!
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

DJ Maphorisa confirms that bringing a whistle to a groove is mad vibes

"My crush - dat whistle will turn you on, Modimo."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Halala! Lerato Kganyago confirms she's married TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA wants to settle Cassper beef in boxing ring this September TshisaLIVE
  3. Ayanda Borotho pays moving tribute to veteran Menzi Ngubane TshisaLIVE
  4. Clement Maosa: My cry is for my family, who are told to wash their hands, but ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper and Riky reunion? They share a picture together but Cassper shuts down ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
Cape Town's Covid-19 prevention measures kick in as buses sprayed with ...
X