WATCH | Hand sanitiser flows freely at DJ Maphorisa gig
Amid Covid-19 fears, amapiano hitmaker DJ Maphorisa is making sure hand sanitising is part of his live performances.
The Lawd of the Hits, who recently postponed his Scorpion King Live concert due to the coronavirus outbreak, is not about to let South Africans groove without a little hand sanitiser.
Phori this week shared a video of himself using hand sanitiser at a gig, while someone else poured it on partygoers.
Corona 1 side 😂 Mark Khoza Mara pic.twitter.com/QY7ILGl7b6— Scorpion Kings Live At Sun Arena 11 April (@DjMaphorisa) March 18, 2020
Maphorisa has used social media to reiterate President Cyril Ramaphosa's instruction that no more than 100 people are allowed to gather in one place.
“Maybe you don't get it ... no more clubs, no more schools, no more churches, no more conferences, no more sports, no more companies ... people more than 100 should not be in one space.” he wrote.
His much-awaited concert, which was set to take place at the Sun Arena in Pretoria on April 11, was postponed after President Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday.
He announced bans and restrictions regarding schools, prisons, visas, travel and group gatherings.