WATCH | Hand sanitiser flows freely at DJ Maphorisa gig

Amid Covid-19 fears, amapiano hitmaker DJ Maphorisa is making sure hand sanitising is part of his live performances.

The Lawd of the Hits, who recently postponed his Scorpion King Live concert due to the coronavirus outbreak, is not about to let South Africans groove without a little hand sanitiser.

Phori this week shared a video of himself using hand sanitiser at a gig, while someone else poured it on partygoers.