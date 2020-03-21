TshisaLIVE

AKA ‘craves negativity': 'Thank you for keeping me sharp, you miserable b**stards'

21 March 2020 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
AKA has some words for the haters.
Image: AKA Instagram/ @don__design

Wanna troll AKA? Well, think again because the Supa Mega ain't bothered.

The rapper is constantly getting dragged on social media, and often hits back with his fiery Twitter fingers.

While the country was coming to terms with restrictions placed by government on daily life to contain the spread of the coronavirus, AKA took to Instagram to deliver a sermon to the haters.

He said he was flattered by those talking about him.

“The only thing worse than people talking about you is people not talking about you at all. Personally, I crave negativity from those I've never met over pat on the back from my loved ones," he said sarcastically.

He also thanked all those who threw negative energy his way.

"Thank you for keeping me sharp for over 10 years, you miserable b**tards.” he added.

In another post he thanked his haters for spending their time on him.

“You’re about to take a moment out of your day and spend it on me. Maybe you haven’t even brushed your teeth yet. Thank you for your message. It makes me feel special. Now go have a great week, you silly dog!”

