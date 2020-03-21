TshisaLIVE

DJ Maphorisa called on to support local fashion brands

21 March 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Maphorisa has been asked by followers to support more local brands.
Maphorisa has been asked by followers to support more local brands.
Image: Instagram/DJ Maphorisa

Known for flexing his expensive Louis Vuitton headscarves and Gucci threads, fans have called on DJ Maphorisa to support more locally-made brands.

The Lawd of the Hits recently shared a Twitter post showcasing his newly purchased designer scarves. Lawd Porry even asked his followers which one he should rock for the day.

But he was soon flooded with responses from people saying he should rather start supporting South African brands - in the same way South Africans support his music.

Instead of responding to the suggestion, the star shared a snap of himself wearing the headscarf he decided to go with.

Of course this is not the first time Maphorisa has been accused of being a little brand obsessed. In February he got tongues wagging when he clapped back at a follower who claimed he was obsessed with Gucci.

Maphorisa told the fan he probably didn't even know where Sandton is - before flexing again.

