DJ Maphorisa called on to support local fashion brands

Known for flexing his expensive Louis Vuitton headscarves and Gucci threads, fans have called on DJ Maphorisa to support more locally-made brands.

The Lawd of the Hits recently shared a Twitter post showcasing his newly purchased designer scarves. Lawd Porry even asked his followers which one he should rock for the day.

But he was soon flooded with responses from people saying he should rather start supporting South African brands - in the same way South Africans support his music.