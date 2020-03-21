TshisaLIVE

Fans relieved to find out Trevor Noah isn't trending because of Covid-19

21 March 2020 - 11:59 By Chrizelda Kekana
Trevor Noah is the name of the latest hip-hop jam in Mzansi.
Trevor Noah is the name of the latest hip-hop jam in Mzansi.
Image: Instagram/ Trevor Noah

Comedian Trevor Noah now has something in common with actress Pearl Thusi, veteran kwaito musician Doc Shebeleza and wrestler John Cena. Can you guess what it is?

No fam, it's not Hollywood (erm - Doc Shebeleza is a national treasure but he ain't global like that), nor is it long legs (um, both Trevor and Doc fall short in that department).

It's the fact that the comedian now has a song named after him - thanks to rapper Yung Swiss.

Mzansi has been jamming to the track, which is the rapper's latest single.

At first glance of #TrevorNoah on the TL, fans feared the worst: that the much-loved US talkshow host had died or contracted the coronavirus. Luckily that wasn't the case!

Phew!

Even though Trevor hasn't said anything about the song, Twitter has had tons to say. Here are some of the top reactions.

MORE:

Trevor Noah postpones comedy tour amid coronavirus outbreak

'I will be postponing all tour dates for the next month'
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

WATCH | Trevor Noah sings to his last Daily Show studio audience amid coronavirus outbreak

The Daily Show has decided not to have a studio audience for a while.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

I had to choose music over my dad, says Yung Swiss

Hip-hop artist Yung Swiss has come a long way from being homeless and "hustling" to be heard after his father told him that he could not chase a ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Halala! Lerato Kganyago confirms she's married TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA on Bonang: She can’t be used, she’s a goddess TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA wants to settle Cassper beef in boxing ring this September TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘There’s a line and you don’t cross it'- Cassper fuming after AKA swears at his ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper hits back at claim he is 'killing people' & spreading Covid-19 with 5G ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
X