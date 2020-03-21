Fans relieved to find out Trevor Noah isn't trending because of Covid-19
Comedian Trevor Noah now has something in common with actress Pearl Thusi, veteran kwaito musician Doc Shebeleza and wrestler John Cena. Can you guess what it is?
No fam, it's not Hollywood (erm - Doc Shebeleza is a national treasure but he ain't global like that), nor is it long legs (um, both Trevor and Doc fall short in that department).
It's the fact that the comedian now has a song named after him - thanks to rapper Yung Swiss.
Mzansi has been jamming to the track, which is the rapper's latest single.
At first glance of #TrevorNoah on the TL, fans feared the worst: that the much-loved US talkshow host had died or contracted the coronavirus. Luckily that wasn't the case!
Phew!
Even though Trevor hasn't said anything about the song, Twitter has had tons to say. Here are some of the top reactions.
#TrevorNoah ya'll play too much😭😭 i thought @Trevornoah tested positive for corona now🤦♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/DHqDQAY3G0— Continental Roots (@CRoots_) March 13, 2020
If you haven't download the song #TrevorNoah what are you waiting for? pic.twitter.com/6RM7i97ei7— IG: Oley_mn (@Oley_Mnqai) March 13, 2020
Feeling like Trevor I get money on a daily #TrevorNoah pic.twitter.com/via0MtzPXW— Siphosethu🐼 (@dubla_sethu) March 13, 2020