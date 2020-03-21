Fans relieved to find out Trevor Noah isn't trending because of Covid-19

Comedian Trevor Noah now has something in common with actress Pearl Thusi, veteran kwaito musician Doc Shebeleza and wrestler John Cena. Can you guess what it is?

No fam, it's not Hollywood (erm - Doc Shebeleza is a national treasure but he ain't global like that), nor is it long legs (um, both Trevor and Doc fall short in that department).

It's the fact that the comedian now has a song named after him - thanks to rapper Yung Swiss.

Mzansi has been jamming to the track, which is the rapper's latest single.