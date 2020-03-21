Florence Masebe encourages those with asthma to stay calm amid coronavirus spread
While world governments rush to close borders and implement measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, veteran actress Florence Masebe has addressed those who struggle with asthma, urging them not to panic.
Florence struggles with asthma and was hospitalised in an intensive care unit in 2018 after an attack.
She has long preached the value of staying calm and educating yourself on asthma, and this week on Twitter spoke about the damage panic around the coronavirus can cause.
After opening the conversation, she advised those who were elderly and had the condition to stay at home.
The star called on those who had asthma not to panic, and said the inhaler is their best friend right now.
She also urged parents across the country to “be gentle” when speaking to their children about the virus.
“Be gentle with the children. They are confused and scared too,” she said.
