Lasizwe hits back at Mihlali video hate: We were just having fun

21 March 2020 - 16:00 By Masego Seemela
Lasizwe and Mihlali left people with a whole lot to say after their YouTube skit.
Image: Instagram/Lasizwe

YouTube sensation Lasizwe Dambuza has defended his decision to include popular YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase in his latest video.

In the video, titled When Your Best Friend Passes On, Mihlali mourns the death of her “slay queen” friend [played by Lasizwe]. With tears streaming down her face, Mihlali begs her friend to wake up because she can't slay these streets alone.

Realising that her bestie is never coming back, Mihlali decides to rectify the bad make-up on her friend's face. Just as she is satisfied with the end result of her “face beat” on her dead friend, the mother [also played by Lasizwe] walks in and reprimands Mihlali.

While many found the video hilarious, others said it was not funny and slammed Mihlali's acting.

Lasizwe hit back at the criticism, explaining to TshisaLIVE that the pair were just having fun.

“People don't understand that we are just having fun. It's not a job or an alignment with the brand, it's just us having fun, doing what we love and we really enjoyed shooting it.

“We weren't working, we weren't doing anything work related. It was us just putting up a camera and having fun, and being in different characters.”

When asked whether the pair would work together again, Lasizwe said it was up to the audience.

“We want to listen to the audience and I still need to collaborate on her channel ... we just need to take it from there.”

He said the collaboration had been a long time coming.

“So, Mihlali and I have always wanted to collaborate but we just didn't know how we were going to merge the two worlds because I'm into comedy and she's into make-up.

“And, we've always been singing this song of collaborating, and one day when we were in Atlanta, we made a bet that in 2020 we were going to collaborate,” he said to TshisaLIVE.

