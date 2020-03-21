Lasizwe hits back at Mihlali video hate: We were just having fun

While many found the video hilarious, others said it was not funny and slammed Mihlali's acting.

Lasizwe hit back at the criticism, explaining to TshisaLIVE that the pair were just having fun.

“People don't understand that we are just having fun. It's not a job or an alignment with the brand, it's just us having fun, doing what we love and we really enjoyed shooting it.

“We weren't working, we weren't doing anything work related. It was us just putting up a camera and having fun, and being in different characters.”

When asked whether the pair would work together again, Lasizwe said it was up to the audience.

“We want to listen to the audience and I still need to collaborate on her channel ... we just need to take it from there.”

He said the collaboration had been a long time coming.

“So, Mihlali and I have always wanted to collaborate but we just didn't know how we were going to merge the two worlds because I'm into comedy and she's into make-up.

“And, we've always been singing this song of collaborating, and one day when we were in Atlanta, we made a bet that in 2020 we were going to collaborate,” he said to TshisaLIVE.