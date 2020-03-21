Mihlali as hand sanitisers is the most creative thing we’ve seen this week
Social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase is not just considered a mood on the social media streets, but also inspired a whole hand sanitiser thread.
Hand sanitisers are the hottest accessory at the moment during the spread of the coronavirus, and advice to use sanitisers has led to nationwide shortages of the product.
So, it is safe to say the sanitisers are liquid gold right now.
Caught up in all the hype, a fan took to Twitter to honour Mihlali by comparing her sexy outfits to hand sanitiser bottles.
A thread that was originally started by an American fan in honour of Nicki Minaj finally reached our shores, proving Mihlali is our version of sexy in Mzansi.
While many loved the creative thread and gave it props for being spot on, Mihlali gave it a young laugh and heart emoji.
Here's the thread:
At just 22, Mihlali landed a spot on the global Instagram rich list last year.
A UK-based media company called Hopper HQ released its annual list which saw her bag the 135th spot, and charging about R25,000 for every Instagram post.
The social media influencer told Sunday Times that seeing her name on the list was a proud and rewarding moment.
Breaking into the scene as a make-up artist after growing up in the small town of Kokstad, Mihlali said as a young girl she was inspired by international YouTubers and this resulted in her starting her own channel.