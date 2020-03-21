Mihlali as hand sanitisers is the most creative thing we’ve seen this week

Social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase is not just considered a mood on the social media streets, but also inspired a whole hand sanitiser thread.

Hand sanitisers are the hottest accessory at the moment during the spread of the coronavirus, and advice to use sanitisers has led to nationwide shortages of the product.

So, it is safe to say the sanitisers are liquid gold right now.

Caught up in all the hype, a fan took to Twitter to honour Mihlali by comparing her sexy outfits to hand sanitiser bottles.

A thread that was originally started by an American fan in honour of Nicki Minaj finally reached our shores, proving Mihlali is our version of sexy in Mzansi.

While many loved the creative thread and gave it props for being spot on, Mihlali gave it a young laugh and heart emoji.

Here's the thread: