Sarah Langa is gatvol of getting hate: I’m so done with humans!

21 March 2020 - 11:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Sarah Langa has no time for hate in her life.
Actress Nomzamo Mbatha isn't the only influential female celeb who is fed up by unsolicited opinions over what she says and does: Sarah Langa has joined her in spitting some truth for all the naysayers in her life.

The influencer took to Twitter to express her frustration over people who insist on putting her down and telling her she's not good enough.

"I'm so done with humans," declared Sarah.

"I can only handle being told I'm never good enough so many times. It's never damn good enough," she fumed in a now-deleted post.

Nomzamo to Maps: Shake this can one more time and I’ll open it

"Not now. Not ever. Masego, stop taking advantage of my silence and choice to be graceful through it all. You made your bed. Lie in it'
4 days ago

She went on to share the type of questions she's been faced with that attempt to undermine her value - and made sure the world knows she's absolutely over it.

"Why did she have to do that? Why didn't she work hard enough? Why did she post that? Why didn't she post that? Can she say something? Why didn't she open her mouth?" she wrote.

Sis said what she said. Full stop!

Sarah Langa vents her anger at men: Stop using money to abuse women!

"Also, ladies, don’t accept messy behaviour," advised the model and influencer.
3 weeks ago

Sarah Langa's 2020 prayer: God save me from toxic people this year!

If you toxic, Sarah ain't got time for you this year!
4 weeks ago

Sarah Langa: I’m breaking cycles, I’m building a better me

'I’m free from anger, resentment, frustration. I’m so damn light'
2 months ago

