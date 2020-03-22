AKA responds to autotune haters: I'm not a singer, I just use what God has given me
Rapper AKA has once again hit back at those who criticise him for using autotune and claim he stole it from artists overseas.
The Supa Mega took to social media this week to have a bit of a story time with his fans, breaking down how he decided to make autotune an important part of his brand.
He said that after scoping the landscape for some time, he noticed that “no-one in SA is executing live autotune properly”.
“He has always used it. It’s time for him to start a band. Mega goes on to sell hundreds of thousands of records with this autotune. The only people who complain start sprinting up on Twitter. They have no avatars,” he added.
He said that he had been using it before other US artists using the same technique became mainstream, and added that things changed when he opened for Migos and saw their equipment.
His team managed to grab info about the equipment they were using, and nearly got beat up in the process, and started using it themselves.
He also responded to those who claimed he was not talented because he couldn’t sing or play an instrument.
“I can hold a note. I cannot sing. I can play the mouse. I cannot play with piano. I been using auto since Victory Lap. You don’t criticise Travis for using it or criticise Pitch Black Afro for using the exact same flow as Busta Rhymes. I rest my case.
He said that if people wanted to hear someone sing they should “go to Judith Sephuma’s show”.
“I am not a singer. Sjava is a singer. Tshego is a singer. Zonke is a singer. Nah mean? Sjeje and Jabba are singers, I am not. I know my strengths and weaknesses. And I know how to execute and do what I need to do with what God has given me.”
Read his whole thread below.
Actually gather round children ... it’s time for #MegaStoryTime .... 📖 📚... episode one. “The Story of How Mega Found his Auto” .... pls. Fire 🔥 emojis for those who want to hear the tale. Drop em.— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020
It was a warm summers day. KJF was minding his business in the halls of the SABC as a up and coming rapper/producer ... until someone played him “F.I.R.E” by Bongz ... Maggz .. and kairos future godfather. #MegaAuto— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020
Future Mega thought to himself no ways ... that sounds just like everyone in the states RN. Mind you this was 2011/12/13 ... #MegaAuto— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020
Fast forward a few years and Mega is the most Godly of Godlies. He decides that since no one in south ahh is executing LIVE auto tune properly, AND he has always used it ... well. It’s time for him to start a band. #MegaAuto— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020
Mega goes on to sell hundreds of thousands of records with this auto tune ... the only people who complain start sprinting up on Twitter. They have no avatars .... mega is conflicted. #MegaAuto— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020
Auto tune rules the game for years ... but one day someone pops up who mega thinks will make these mosquitoes leave him alone ... his name is Travis Scott. #MegaAuto— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020
Mega is doing great ... his band is flourishing with him and everyone is hunky John Dory 🐟.... until we open for Migos In DBN ... #MegaAuto ...— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020
At the Migos gig we realize ... this auto we are using is nice but not QC level ... we dispatch a member of the crew to go take pictures of their setup. They nearly get beat up. But they get the intel. #MegaAuto— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020
We then proceed to order the same auto as Migos off the internet. It arrives. I am over joyed. Which brings me to my next point ... if you wanna hear someone sing good go to Judith Sephuma’s show and go smile you laugh you dance. 🎶 Thank You. #MegaAuto— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020
I can hold a note. I cannot SING. I can play the MOUSE 🐁. I cannot play with piano. I been using auto since VICTORY LAP. Like ... shrug 🤷🏼♂️. You don’t criticize Travis for using it OR criticized Pitch Black Afro for using the EXACT same flow as Busta Rhymes. I rest my case.— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020
I am not a singer. Sjava is a singer. Tsego is a singer. Zonke is a singer ... nah mean .. Sjeje and Jabba are SINGERS ... I am not. I know my strengths and weaknesses. And I know how to execute and do what I need to do with what God has given me. https://t.co/NOE3TvtJXJ— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020
Well yes. We borrowed from everyone we‘ve ever met. Even if that means taking a picture of peoples set ups. Now when we do shows ... we have to cover our gear with towels ... so people don’t touch them. It makes them mad. 😂 https://t.co/LUmezc0aVd— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020