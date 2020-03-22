AKA responds to autotune haters: I'm not a singer, I just use what God has given me

Rapper AKA has once again hit back at those who criticise him for using autotune and claim he stole it from artists overseas.

The Supa Mega took to social media this week to have a bit of a story time with his fans, breaking down how he decided to make autotune an important part of his brand.

He said that after scoping the landscape for some time, he noticed that “no-one in SA is executing live autotune properly”.

“He has always used it. It’s time for him to start a band. Mega goes on to sell hundreds of thousands of records with this autotune. The only people who complain start sprinting up on Twitter. They have no avatars,” he added.

He said that he had been using it before other US artists using the same technique became mainstream, and added that things changed when he opened for Migos and saw their equipment.

His team managed to grab info about the equipment they were using, and nearly got beat up in the process, and started using it themselves.

He also responded to those who claimed he was not talented because he couldn’t sing or play an instrument.

“I can hold a note. I cannot sing. I can play the mouse. I cannot play with piano. I been using auto since Victory Lap. You don’t criticise Travis for using it or criticise Pitch Black Afro for using the exact same flow as Busta Rhymes. I rest my case.

He said that if people wanted to hear someone sing they should “go to Judith Sephuma’s show”.

“I am not a singer. Sjava is a singer. Tshego is a singer. Zonke is a singer. Nah mean? Sjeje and Jabba are singers, I am not. I know my strengths and weaknesses. And I know how to execute and do what I need to do with what God has given me.”

Read his whole thread below.