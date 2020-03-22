TshisaLIVE

AKA responds to autotune haters: I'm not a singer, I just use what God has given me

22 March 2020 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
AKA is the king of autotune in Mzansi.
AKA is the king of autotune in Mzansi.
Image: AKA/Twitter

Rapper AKA has once again hit back at those who criticise him for using autotune and claim he stole it from artists overseas.

The Supa Mega took to social media this week to have a bit of a story time with his fans, breaking down how he decided to make autotune an important part of his brand.

He said that after scoping the landscape for some time, he noticed that “no-one in SA is executing live autotune properly”.

“He has always used it. It’s time for him to start a band. Mega goes on to sell hundreds of thousands of records with this autotune. The only people who complain start sprinting up on Twitter. They have no avatars,” he added.

He said that he had been using it before other US artists using the same technique became mainstream, and added that things changed when he opened for Migos and saw their equipment.

His team managed to grab info about the equipment they were using, and nearly got beat up in the process, and started using it themselves.

He also responded to those who claimed he was not talented because he couldn’t sing or play an instrument.

“I can hold a note. I cannot sing. I can play the mouse. I cannot play with piano. I been using auto since Victory Lap. You don’t criticise Travis for using it or criticise Pitch Black Afro for using the exact same flow as Busta Rhymes. I rest my case.

He said that if people wanted to hear someone sing they should “go to Judith Sephuma’s show”.

“I am not a singer. Sjava is a singer. Tshego is a singer. Zonke is a singer. Nah mean? Sjeje and Jabba are singers,  I am not. I know my strengths and weaknesses. And I know how to execute and do what I need to do with what God has given me.”

Read his whole thread below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

#RoastOfAKA: 5 things AKA got dragged for

Here's what everyone was dragging AKA over.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

AKA tunes haters: 'Does anyone criticise Travis Scott for using auto-tune?

Rapper AKA has addressed criticism around his use of auto-tune in his music, suggesting that it was part of his sound and nobody questioned ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

LOL! AKA uses Kanye West's 'originality' tweet as back-up

AKA likes to get proven right and this time Kanye West was there to pull in.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. ‘There’s a line and you don’t cross it'- Cassper fuming after AKA swears at his ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Halala! Lerato Kganyago confirms she's married TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA on Bonang: She can’t be used, she’s a goddess TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | DJ Zinhle congratulates Pearl on her massive new home TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA apologises amid 'm-word' backlash: 'I understand now that's unacceptable' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
X