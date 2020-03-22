TshisaLIVE

Ayanda Borotho: I asked God to separate my friends from my enemies

22 March 2020 - 13:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Ayanda Borotho has some words of wisdom on how to deal with betrayal.
Image: Instagram/ Ayanda Borotho

Actress and author Ayanda Borotho dropped some powerful life lessons on Instagram this week that left many of us in self introspection mode.

Ayanda has won Mzansi's heart with her book Unbecoming to Become and dropped some new pearls of wisdom when she took to social media to share how she had asked God to separate her friends from her enemies.

“Six months ago I prayed an earnest prayer to God to order my footsteps everywhere I go. I pleaded with him to. Where I'm heading now only genuine and truthful friends are needed. God has shown me flames and he did exactly what I prayed for.

“God gave me the front seat and I saw and heard everything, sometimes it was very hard and other times it was brutal,” she wrote.

Ayanda says the best thing that you can do for yourself in the midst of betrayal is to walk in silence.

“Silence will give you clarity to hear in the spirit. Shaya sengathi awuboni not because you don't but because the one who walks with you has cleared your path for you.”

She also encouraged people to make sure that only good things should come out of their mouths. Sis reminded people that what is done is the dark will definitely come to light.

“Walk in the light and darkness will never prevail over light. What is done and said in darkness will come to light, as it has for me. Don't make the mistake of allowing the darkness to consume you and lure you into the same hole”.

