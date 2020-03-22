Life of a quarantined celeb: What Prince Kaybee, Ayanda Thabethe & Anele Mdoda are getting up to
Many can attest to how the coronavirus outbreak has left SA a different place to what it was a month ago, and Mzansi's favs are among those taking a knock now that gigs, events and hosting shows are cancelled.
Celebs should be busier than ever now, but due to the virus Prince Kaybee, Ayanda Thabethe and Anele Mdoda, have no choice but to stay at home.
Known for his muscles and serving fire hits with his tracks, Kaybee shared a video and snaps on the socials of how he is spending his self-quarantine time that got most ladies' tongues wagging.
With all the time on his hands, Kaybee shared how he was hitting the gym and making sure he built his well-known “biceps”.
Cava how hard this DJ is “working” it:
Earlier in the week, Kaybee also shared that he was doing his bit when it came to social distancing and the measures he was taking to keep himself safe from the virus.
“I live in an estate that has a fingerprint feature. I have stopped using it, even if they have installed hand sanitisers right on top of the fingerprint machine,” he said.
Ayanda Thabethe shared how her time at home left her feeling all kinds of sexy.
With a caption that reads, “Self-quarantine but make it sexy. Seriously take all precautions and social distance as much as possible”, Ayanda is making sure she doesn't lose her touch while in isolation.
Anele, on the other hand, is enjoying being home with her son.
“I can't even laugh at my phone without bra Alakhe asking, what is funny mom, I wanna see. Now I have to explain the last 20 years of days of our lives for it to make sense to him and he has time, he wants the explanation.”
