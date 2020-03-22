TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Mona Monyane gives Mzansi tips on how to prevent Covid-19

22 March 2020 - 12:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Actress Mona Monyane advised South Africans to take basic protective measures against the coronavirus.
Image: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Noko Mashilo

Actress Mona Monyane has encouraged people to put their health first amid the outbreak of Covid-19.

The actress posted a video on Instagram this week warning South Africans about the virus and advising them to practice safety measures to prevent it.

She added that she did not agree with President Cyril Ramaphosa's elbow greeting, suggesting people rather clap their hands as they did when greeting their ancestors.

"Elbow-to-elbow contact is high risk. If you start coughing and your lungs are tight, as if you have pneumonia and tuberculosis, those are the symptoms of coronavirus. So when you cough, cover your mouth.”

Mona pleaded with people to be safe and take the matter seriously.

“It's nice to laugh and joke, but not when you are dying. Since you don't know of someone  with corona, or you haven't came across someone who has it, does not mean you must joke about it,” she said.

Sis also advised her fans to abstain from going to parties until normality returns.

Cava the video:

View this post on Instagram

#corona

A post shared by Mona Monyane (@mona.monyane) on

X