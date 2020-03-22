WATCH | Mona Monyane gives Mzansi tips on how to prevent Covid-19

She added that she did not agree with President Cyril Ramaphosa's elbow greeting, suggesting people rather clap their hands as they did when greeting their ancestors.

"Elbow-to-elbow contact is high risk. If you start coughing and your lungs are tight, as if you have pneumonia and tuberculosis, those are the symptoms of coronavirus. So when you cough, cover your mouth.”

Mona pleaded with people to be safe and take the matter seriously.

“It's nice to laugh and joke, but not when you are dying. Since you don't know of someone with corona, or you haven't came across someone who has it, does not mean you must joke about it,” she said.

Sis also advised her fans to abstain from going to parties until normality returns.

