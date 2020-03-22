WATCH | This moment left us in our feels at Zola Nombona's intimate baby shower

Actress Zola Nombona is just about ready to meet her little one and had a surprise baby shower recently to celebrate.

The Lockdown star had us deep in our feels when a series of snaps from the baby shower were shared online.

Zola was brought to tears by the surprise, and in a video posted by her sister Unathi can be seen holding her face as she is overcome with emotion.

“The girl has been crying the whole day,” the caption to the video read.