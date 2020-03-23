Celebs join calls for #SALockdown as spread of Covid-19 continues

With 274 cases of Covid-19 in SA, celebs and other South Africans feel more serious measures need to be put in place. They have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to put the country in lockdown.

Celebrities such as Lalla Hirayama, Ayanda Thabethe, Thandiswa Mazwai and Khanyi waited with bated breath to hear Ramaphosa address the nation on Sunday. His speech was, however, postponed, leaving many people furious and others deeply concerned.

The president's address will take place on Monday night.