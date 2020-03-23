Celebs join calls for #SALockdown as spread of Covid-19 continues
With 274 cases of Covid-19 in SA, celebs and other South Africans feel more serious measures need to be put in place. They have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to put the country in lockdown.
Celebrities such as Lalla Hirayama, Ayanda Thabethe, Thandiswa Mazwai and Khanyi waited with bated breath to hear Ramaphosa address the nation on Sunday. His speech was, however, postponed, leaving many people furious and others deeply concerned.
The president's address will take place on Monday night.
Lalla was one of the first to rant about the postponement on Twitter.
“Wait, so this presidential address is about all leaders saying they agree with Cyril’s statement on Wednesday. You got all the people together just to say ‘we agree’? WHAT ABOUT SHUTDOWN??????? #LOCKSOUTHAFRICADOWN,” Lalla tweeted.
After she was accused of being a cynic, she said: "No cynicism here. We understand how chaotic the situation is. But during a pandemic like this, time is of utmost importance. The amount of time it takes government to react can be the difference of communities contracting the virus & many lives lost. Four days for this P.C is not it”.
Don’t get me wrong showing solidarity among leaders is extremely important. Should this have taken 4 days after the fact? Feeling like we should be further down the national state of disaster ‘to do list’....— Lalla Hirayama (@Lalla_Hirayama) March 22, 2020
Rapper Rouge defended the president. She reasoned that Ramaphosa was making “life and death” decisions that couldn't be made in haste or without thorough consultation and thought.
“This is not something small. If he doesn't give the answers we want everyone is gonna gun for him. This is legit life and death decisions that can't be made on a whim.”
Listen to Rouge in the video below.
So much backlash... Fam the economy is on the brink of collapse and on the other hand thousands may die.. It's so intense right now. Give our president a second fam. #Covid_19SA pic.twitter.com/Swdu7KNXGQ— ONE BY ONE ❤️ (@Rouge_Rapper) March 22, 2020
Read more celebrity comments about Covid-19 and the postponement of the president's address below:
No cynicism here. We understand how chaotic the situation is. But during a pandemic like this, time is of utmost importance. The amount of time it takes government to react can be the difference of communities contracting the virus & many lives lost. 4 days for this P.C is not it— Lalla Hirayama (@Lalla_Hirayama) March 22, 2020
If we go into lockdown what happens in the townships? The areas with no proper sanitation? What would be the best way to handle the situation? I think this is a worth while topic to get people’s opinion on.— Lalla Hirayama (@Lalla_Hirayama) March 22, 2020
#asazi but people have to stay home and still have to have money for food. Give us payment holidays for our bills and make sure we have access to healthcare when this thing really hits! By this I mean enough hospital beds and ICU equipment like ventilators.— KingTha (@thandiswamazwai) March 23, 2020
Let’s be patient. There are some serious decisions that needs to be taken on this matter.— Blue Mbombo (@bluembombo) March 22, 2020
Serious things must be happening for this speech to be postponed. Honestly hope it’s not dooms day when we hear what the president has to say... 🙆🏾♀️— AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) March 22, 2020
Very on brand 🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️ https://t.co/rsVG75E99x— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) March 22, 2020