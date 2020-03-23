TshisaLIVE

Celebs join calls for #SALockdown as spread of Covid-19 continues

23 March 2020 - 09:32 By Chrizelda Kekana
Lalla Hirayama wants the president to make hard decisions.
Image: Instagram/ Lalla Hirayama

With 274 cases of Covid-19 in SA, celebs and other South Africans feel more serious measures need to be put in place. They have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to put the country in lockdown. 

Celebrities such as Lalla Hirayama, Ayanda Thabethe, Thandiswa Mazwai and Khanyi waited with bated breath to hear Ramaphosa address the nation on Sunday. His speech was, however, postponed, leaving many people furious and others deeply concerned.

The president's address will take place on Monday night. 

Lalla was one of the first to rant about the postponement on Twitter.

Wait, so this presidential address is about all leaders saying they agree with Cyril’s statement on Wednesday. You got all the people together just to say ‘we agree’? WHAT ABOUT SHUTDOWN??????? #LOCKSOUTHAFRICADOWN,” Lalla tweeted.

After she was accused of being a cynic, she said: "No cynicism here. We understand how chaotic the situation is. But during a pandemic like this, time is of utmost importance. The amount of time it takes government to react can be the difference of communities contracting the virus & many lives lost. Four days for this P.C is not it”.

Rapper Rouge defended the president. She reasoned that Ramaphosa was making “life and death” decisions that couldn't be made in haste or without thorough consultation and thought.

“This is not something small. If he doesn't give the answers we want everyone is gonna gun for him. This is legit life and death decisions that can't be made on a whim.”

Listen to Rouge in the video below.

Read more celebrity comments about Covid-19 and the postponement of the president's address below:

