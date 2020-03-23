Fans not happy with Somizi forgiving AKA for using the word 'm***ie'

Somizi had to explain himself recently when his fans questioned his allegiance to the LGBTQI+ community. This after he tweeted about forgiving rapper AKA for using the derogatory term "m***ie".

AKA went on an explosive Twitter rant against Cassper Nyovest last week when he lost his cool and threw in "m***ie" in his attempt to belittle Cassper.

AKA later apologised after receiving major backlash on social media.

"I’d like to apologise to anybody offended by my use of the word “moffie” in a previous tweet. At some point, I thought it wasn’t a big deal to use this word. I understand now tit’s not acceptable."

Somizi, one of the most influential people in the LGBTQI+ community, responded by tweeting about forgiving the rapper for his lapse in judgement.