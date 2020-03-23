Fans not happy with Somizi forgiving AKA for using the word 'm***ie'
'We all make mistakes unintentionally,' Somizi responded
Somizi had to explain himself recently when his fans questioned his allegiance to the LGBTQI+ community. This after he tweeted about forgiving rapper AKA for using the derogatory term "m***ie".
AKA went on an explosive Twitter rant against Cassper Nyovest last week when he lost his cool and threw in "m***ie" in his attempt to belittle Cassper.
AKA later apologised after receiving major backlash on social media.
"I’d like to apologise to anybody offended by my use of the word “moffie” in a previous tweet. At some point, I thought it wasn’t a big deal to use this word. I understand now tit’s not acceptable."
Somizi, one of the most influential people in the LGBTQI+ community, responded by tweeting about forgiving the rapper for his lapse in judgement.
His acceptance of AKA's apology, although a great demonstration of ubuntu, received mixed reactions on Twitter. Some felt he shouldn't have accepted the apology because the rapper should have known better from the get-go.
After seeing the response to his forgiveness tweet, Somizi explained why he forgave AKA.
"We all make mistakes unintentionally," he said.
my love we all make mistakes unintentionally. Just like a lot of ppl dont know that the word kula is derogatory to call indian ppl....he made the same mistake....that's what I thought— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) March 20, 2020
Other people weren't as forgiving as Somizi, and said as much on Twitter.
The fact that you could use that word so vulgar and loud! Speaks volumes ! As a member of the LGBTIQ+ community I am still highly offended by your choice of words... I’m praying for you man! HEAL bro! https://t.co/JvQ01kwOyA— Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) March 20, 2020
Personally I don't like cancel culture, it's fake however I literally grew listening to this guy's music and know lyrics to all his songs from victory lap to F.R.E.E I've done nothing but support him. These are the type of labels that deprived many of us our Freedom of being gay!— Inno Matijane (@innomatijane) March 19, 2020