TshisaLIVE

Fans not happy with Somizi forgiving AKA for using the word 'm***ie'

'We all make mistakes unintentionally,' Somizi responded

23 March 2020 - 12:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Somizi's fans called him out for tweeting that he forgives AKA for using an insulting word.
Somizi's fans called him out for tweeting that he forgives AKA for using an insulting word.
Image: Instagram/Somizi

Somizi had to explain himself recently when his fans questioned his allegiance to the LGBTQI+ community. This after he tweeted about forgiving rapper AKA for using the derogatory term "m***ie".

AKA went on an explosive Twitter rant against Cassper Nyovest last week when he lost his cool and threw in "m***ie" in his attempt to belittle Cassper. 

AKA later apologised after receiving major backlash on social media. 

"I’d like to apologise to anybody offended by my use of the word “moffie” in a previous tweet. At some point, I thought it wasn’t a big deal to use this word. I understand now tit’s not acceptable."

Somizi, one of the most influential people in the LGBTQI+ community, responded by tweeting about forgiving the rapper for his lapse in judgement.

His acceptance of AKA's apology, although a great demonstration of ubuntu, received mixed reactions on Twitter. Some felt he shouldn't have accepted the apology because the rapper should have known better from the get-go.

After seeing the response to his forgiveness tweet, Somizi explained why he forgave AKA.

"We all make mistakes unintentionally," he said.

Other people weren't as forgiving as Somizi, and said as much on Twitter.

Somizi remixes 'Emcimbini'! Covid-19 has caused a 180º change to the lyrics

When Somizi said "Corona Corona asisahambi ama club nge nxa yakho" Mzansi felt it deeply!
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

WATCH | Somizi gets tested for Covid-19, expresses concern about the cost

Somizi was tested for the coronavirus and expressed concern about the virus and how much it cost to be tested
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

I promised myself I wouldn’t cry’: 5 touching moments from Somhale’s white wedding

We didn't stop crying once!
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

WATCH | Somhale’s wedding step is the one thing you gotta see

'Tswang, Tswang, Tswang' did y'all see Somizi and Mohale's step?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. ‘There’s a line and you don’t cross it'- Cassper fuming after AKA swears at his ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | DJ Zinhle congratulates Pearl on her massive new home TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | This moment left us in our feels at Zola Nombona's intimate baby shower TshisaLIVE
  4. Fans relieved to find out Trevor Noah isn't trending because of Covid-19 TshisaLIVE
  5. Halala! Lerato Kganyago confirms she's married TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
X