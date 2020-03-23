Four of our favourite moments from #LaughsForQuarantine
While fears about the spread of Covid-19 continue to swirl, actress Rami Chuene and other celebs have taken to social media to lighten the mood.
The outbreak has led government to restrict travel, school and large gatherings in an effort to curb its spread.
But Mzansi has always been good at laughing at its problems and social media has been flooded with memes, skits and jokes about the virus.
Under the hashtag #LaughsForQuarantine, several celebs have used their platforms to post hilarious monologues about Covid-19.
The series, in collab with Arts for Life, hit the Twitter trends list at the weekend and had fans in stitches.
Touching on the need to stay safe and other musings, Rami Chuene, Ferry Jele, Florence Masebe and Nokuthula Mavuso were just some of the artists who won us over with their live skits.
Here were some of our favourite bits from their broadcasts:
RAMI AND THE ECONOMY OF A SLAY QUEEN
The actress introduced us to Queen and how social distancing has ruined the groove.
FERRY DROPS SOME PEARLS OF WISDOM
The River star is not taking any nonsense.
NOKUTHULA GETS REAL
Nokuthula had us in stitches with her skit and crazy sound effects.
Ke O patience @NoxNonozi #ArtsForLife #ArtsForLife pic.twitter.com/YuADaawajx— Obey Muchipisi 🇿🇼 (@Obey_Muchipisi) March 22, 2020
FLORENCE IN MOURNING
Florence's character was in tears and we felt it!