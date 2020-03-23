‘Many South Africans got it in the US': Pearl Thusi slams Donald Trump’s response to Covid-19

Pearl Thusi has lambasted US president Donald Trump for “not doing enough” to stop the spread of coronavirus, saying many South Africans had been infected after visiting his country.

While celebrities across the country debated the SA government's response to the virus amid calls for a lockdown of the country, Pearl said some of the blame should lie at Trump's door.

She said the politician could have “flattened the curve ages ago”, but “wasted precious time pretending America would never suffer”.