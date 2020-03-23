Nyaniso Dzedze turns to law after his wife is detained at OR Tambo amid travel ban

Nyaniso detailed the alleged treatment they received, and particularly how he feels about Yana being denied entry at customs because of her German passport.

"When we arrived at customs she was denied access because her passport is German.

"Now she is being detained at a private detention centre that is neither police nor state official detention. They lock up my wife and all other people detained there in isolated rooms and let them out to eat. This detention is not up to the sanitary standards of the World Health Organisation. There are no hand sanitisers, no hand wash, no gloves or face masks. On top of it all, we are informed the people being detained are going to be financially accountable for their detention. So they're paying to be there, as though they have a choice," Nyaniso said.

TshisaLIVE reached out to the home affairs department, which declined to comment on the matter, saying certain personal information would be necessary before it could comment on this specific case. The department said the home affairs ministry did not have detention facilities at OR Tambo International Airport, and was therefore unable to comment about the situation as it is not within the department's jurisdiction.

The couple's friends have started a public petition on Change.org, mobilising to see Yana reunited with her husband. More than 1000 people have since signed it.

Read the rest of Nyaniso's statement below: