Prince Kaybee throws serious shade: They called me arrogant when I said diversify your portfolio

It seems Prince Kaybee still hasn't got over his fight with DJ Maphorisa, throwing massive shade at musicians relying solely on their “master's” money during the lockdown over the coronavirus.

The music producer and club DJ claimed his advice to Lawd Porry to “diversify his portfolio” was going to come in handy now that events, concerts and gigs have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Taking to Twitter, Kaybee said: “They called me arrogant when I said, 'diversify your portfolio'. Now gigs are cancelled, masters are not moving, people applying for payment holidays, it's feverish.”