Prince Kaybee throws serious shade: They called me arrogant when I said diversify your portfolio
It seems Prince Kaybee still hasn't got over his fight with DJ Maphorisa, throwing massive shade at musicians relying solely on their “master's” money during the lockdown over the coronavirus.
The music producer and club DJ claimed his advice to Lawd Porry to “diversify his portfolio” was going to come in handy now that events, concerts and gigs have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Taking to Twitter, Kaybee said: “They called me arrogant when I said, 'diversify your portfolio'. Now gigs are cancelled, masters are not moving, people applying for payment holidays, it's feverish.”
They called me arrogant when I said “Diversify Your Potfolio”— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) March 19, 2020
Now gigs are cancelled, Masters are not moving, people applying for payment holidays, its Feverish💀
Though he told TshisaLIVE at the time of the twar that he held no grudge against DJ Maphorisa after their spicy week-long exchange on the TL, Kaybee sympathised with artists who didn't diversify their portfolio after a fan alluded he was seeing flames with his diverse portfolio.
Imagine the guy without it https://t.co/cc8S7as21k— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) March 19, 2020
Kaybee was making reference to the twar with Maphorisa weeks ago, after Porry took a jab at him for not owning a masters to his music.
At the time, Kaybee sent Maphorisa a list of businesses he owned.
After a follower claimed Kaybee wasn't being honest about how tiresome it can be to run a trucking company, the DJ clapped back, revealing that one stream of income tends to give birth to others. He added that one stream helped the other when it is down and out.
“One day when you have woke rich friends they will tell you that one stream of income will give birth to the second, third, so they help each other out in times where the other is not doing well. But I don’t wanna overwhelm you with my asset register, they will call it boasting.”
One day when you have woke rich friends they will tell you that one stream of income will give birth to the 2nd, 3rd, so they help each other out in times where the other is not doing well.— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) March 19, 2020
But I don’t wanna overwhelm you with my asset register, they will call it boasting😊 https://t.co/Ssh5OO2htC
Kaybee sarcastically concluded the topic with a video of a man washing his amplifiers with the caption: “In the meantime with gigs being cancelled, let me clean the amplifiers so that when we get back the masters sound better.”
In the meantime with gigs being cancelled, Let me clean 🧼 the amplifiers so that when we get back the MASTERS sound better💀😅 pic.twitter.com/JE7v7d8rf7— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) March 19, 2020