Zodwa Wabantu uses coronavirus social distancing to focus on her romance

Many South Africans have found it challenging to adjust to social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak, but Zodwa Wabantu has chosen to use the "free time" to spend quality moments with her loved ones.

The entertainer said this time out has given her a chance to really get to know the other sides of who she is.

She told TshisaLIVE she's decided to share her time between bonding with her son and reigniting the fire in her relationship with Ben 10 Vusi Buthelezi.

"When I am working I am focused, and although I try my best to make time for the people I love, it isn't always enough. That is why I feel like this break has been kind of a blessing for me. I can focus on rediscovering why I love my man and just enjoy his company without worrying about work. We are together, we make fire and it's beautiful. So I want more of that now," she said.

Taking to her Instagram account, the reality TV star advised fans to follow her lead, adding that they don't want to look back and regret wasting this opportunity when the world reverts back to its "busy normal".

"I already have plans for the future, work plans that are just waiting for the right time. So I know there's work waiting for me after coronavirus is gone. When that time comes, I will be refreshed and ready to take on the world."