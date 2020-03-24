TshisaLIVE

Ayanda Borotho postpones motivational talk series amid pandemic

24 March 2020 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Actress Ayanda Borotho has had to put her tour on hold.
Image: Instagram/Ayanda Borotho

Actress Ayanda Borotho has been inspiring the country with her motivational speeches, but has had to put her tour on hold amid the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.

Ayanda had planned to have a special event in May to speak about her book Unbecoming to Become, but took to social media on Monday to announce it had been postponed.

She called the decision one of the hardest she has ever had to make.

“Thank you to the many who had bought tickets. This has been the hardest decision I've had to make, but we cannot continue planning for this event in the dark. We are obliged to take the necessary precautions as government instructs.”

She said while the event was two months away, the country may still be feeling the effects of the outbreak then.

“Even though this event is in May, there may still be remnants of the repercussions of what we are faced with now.”

She said full refunds were available through ticket agent quicket.co.za

She encouraged all her followers to stay safe.

The decision follows several other cancellations or postponements of major events in the country, including concerts by Joyous Celebration, Boyz II Men and Cardi B.

