'I pray this lockdown will contain it' — Celebs react to Covid-19 lockdown measures
With President Cyril Ramaphosa declaring a national 21-day shutdown on March 26 to curb the spread of Covid-19, several celebrities have given their fans tips on how to get through this trying time.
It is a week since Ramaphosa declared the coronavirus pandemic a national disaster and on Monday night he announced a series of extraordinary measures to save lives amid the spread of Covid-19.
Taking to Twitter shortly after the president's speech, rapper Cassper Nyovest urged South Africans to stay at home and do as recommended for the next 21 days.
“Okay shap, people of SA, now is not the time to be sneaky, tricky or childish. Stay at home, practice good hygiene and do as you're told for the next 21 days. Skaba tleva!”
Replying to Nadia Nakai's concern whether music sales will grow, Cassper expressed that to his understanding, it was going to decrease but will surely not stop it.
“It'll slow down the spread but not stop it. Kana you must understand kuthi if it wasn't for those ten broers from Italy, we would still be rocking. Meaning that Cory could've been spreading and we wouldn't even know. It's been here for a while and you didn't know.”
Feeling fulfilled by the president's decision to lock down the country, media personality Sizwe Dhlomo urged South Africans to step up and to do their bit to combat the pandemic.
“Guys, it’s time for all employers and industrialists to step up. The government has done their bit, it’s now time for us to do ours.”
With South Africans in panic mode, model and activist Refilwe Modiselle shared words of wisdom that citizens can use as a sense of hope during this testing time.
“Now more than ever a lot of you, God is saying to, he's the one in control recognise that. Don't lean on your own intelligence, understanding and strength, but the one of your maker.
“He determines what's next. Don't ever say you have it all figured out. Stay safe, do the necessary, be disciplined and don't forget prayer changes. Take this forced time out to really reflect and introspect. Grace, Love & Mercy be with you all. Lots of love and light.”
House music guru, Black Coffee also joined the conversation saying, “God bless us all.”
Nadia Nakai, on the other hand, expressed how happy she was for being a hoarder shopper most of her life as she feels she has enough food to last her a month.
“What I’m saying is, I don’t feel the need to go stock up on groceries tomorrow because I’ve always found myself buying a lot of stuff and stocking it anyway, therefore the stuff I already have could last me 21 days,” she wrote in a tweet.
While Nadia has more food to last her a whole month, rapper Boity urged South Africans not to panic buy.
“Do not panic by! Please. There is no need! #covid19SouthAfrica #CyrilRamaphosa”
Music producer and club DJ, Prince Kaybee dropped some gems for business owners who are dreading the next 21 days of national shutdown.
“To all the business people, this needs to be taken one day at a time, it will be more clearer as we progress because we still yet to hear from banks. Keep your ears on the ground and consult with your accountants.”
US star James Blake gave a shout out to SA amid the lockdown saying he was playing in two hours and four minute and sending love to the country during this time.
