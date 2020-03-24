'I pray this lockdown will contain it' — Celebs react to Covid-19 lockdown measures

With President Cyril Ramaphosa declaring a national 21-day shutdown on March 26 to curb the spread of Covid-19, several celebrities have given their fans tips on how to get through this trying time.

It is a week since Ramaphosa declared the coronavirus pandemic a national disaster and on Monday night he announced a series of extraordinary measures to save lives amid the spread of Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter shortly after the president's speech, rapper Cassper Nyovest urged South Africans to stay at home and do as recommended for the next 21 days.

“Okay shap, people of SA, now is not the time to be sneaky, tricky or childish. Stay at home, practice good hygiene and do as you're told for the next 21 days. Skaba tleva!”