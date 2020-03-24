Linda Mtoba: My heart goes out to those who have to stay home with their abuser

While the country prepares to go into lockdown from midnight on Thursday, actress Linda Mtoba has shared her concerns for those who will now have to stay at home with people who abuse them.

Gender-based violence is rampant in SA ,and Linda has always used her platform to speak out about it.

After the president announced a 21-day lockdown on Monday evening to try to control the spread of Covid-19, Linda took to Twitter to express her worries.

“My hearts goes out to those who have to stay home with their abuser. Who used being out the house as a means to escape.”