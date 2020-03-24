TshisaLIVE

Linda Mtoba: My heart goes out to those who have to stay home with their abuser

24 March 2020 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Actress Linda Mtoba is worried.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Tebogo Letsie

While the country prepares to go into lockdown from midnight on Thursday, actress Linda Mtoba has shared her concerns for those who will now have to stay at home with people who abuse them.

Gender-based violence is rampant in SA ,and Linda has always used her platform to speak out about it.

After the president announced a 21-day lockdown on Monday evening to try to control the spread of Covid-19, Linda took to Twitter to express her worries.

My hearts goes out to those who have to stay home with their abuser. Who used being out the house as a means to escape.”

One follower shared Linda's concern, and said she had started an online support group for victims of abuse.

Another follower added to the list those children who were victimised.

Just last month Linda told her followers that she prayed for the safety of her daughter.

 “I pray so much over my daughter. I pray she lives a fulfilled life, that she may never know great sorrow or hurt. May she keep her health and limbs. Bringing life into this cruel world is constant [prayer],” she wrote.

